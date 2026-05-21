West Ham United transfer news: Liverpool, Chelsea face Jarrod Bowen competition as new club 'enters race' for England international

By Darren Plant | 21 May 2026 15:29

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers are currently favourites to be relegated to the Championship, a consequence of sitting two points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table with one match remaining.

Should West Ham find themselves in the second tier of English football for 2026-27, it is inevitable that high-profile sales would follow.

With Bowen seemingly settled in London, it remains to be seen whether the England international will be interested in a move elsewhere.

Nevertheless, as per The Guardian, Man United are ready to make a formal approach for the versatile forward.

© Imago

Man United to join Bowen race

The report alleges that the Red Devils are prepared to join Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to acquire the services of the 29-year-old.

West Ham are said to be in a position where they would need to generate in the region of £100m through player sales if they drop out of the Premier League.

Therefore, the perception is that a deal could be negotiated for Bowen, particularly if he shows an openness to end his largely-successful stint at the London Stadium.

Bowen is currently focused on West Ham's Premier League fixture against Leeds United on Sunday, while he is also a contender to feature in England's World Cup squad, which is announced on Friday.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport

Which club would suit Bowen best?

If Bowen were to sign for Man United, there is a strong argument that he would not be viewed as a certain starter by Michael Carrick.

At the same time, Bowen would expect regular football, with Man United looking to challenge for trophies in four different competitions.

With regards to Liverpool and Chelsea, Bowen could be seen as a first-choice pick, a consequence of Mohamed Salah departing Liverpool at the end of the season and Chelsea's wide options having under-performed this campaign.

The chance to remain in England's capital may also hold plenty of sway with Bowen.

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