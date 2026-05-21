Preview: Celtic vs Dunfermline Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 21 May 2026 14:54

Celtic and Dunfermline Athletic will clash at Hampden Park on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish FA Cup final.

The Bhoys won 6-2 against St Mirren in the last round, while the Pars defeated Falkirk 4-2 on penalties in their semi-final clash.

Match preview

Celtic have the opportunity to secure a domestic double on Saturday, heading into the Scottish FA Cup final off the back of a dramatic Scottish Premiership triumph.

After the return of Martin O'Neill as interim manager in January - off the back of Wilfried Nancy's disastrous tenure - Celtic enjoyed a fantastic run of results in the league.

The Bhoys won 13, drew two and lost two of their next 17 league fixtures, which saw Celtic gradually close the gap on the Scottish Premiership leaders and eventually set up a title-deciding clash with Hearts on the final day.

A dramatic end to the league season saw Celtic score an 87th-minute winner, followed by Callum Osmand sealing a fifth straight league title with a 98th-minute goal.

Alongside that remarkable league title triumph, Celtic now have the chance to add another domestic cup to their trophy cabinet, having beaten Auchinleck Talbot, Dundee, Rangers and St Mirren to reach the Scottish FA Cup final.

Celtic will undoubtedly be the favourites to lift the trophy, entering the clash with eight straight wins, while lower-league Dunfermline Athletic's form tailed off in the final weeks of the season.

© Imago

Dunfermline Athletic have won just one of their last five matches, including a devastating 2-1 loss to Partick Thistle in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

That defeat sealed a 3-2 aggregate loss, ending Dunfermline Athletic's chance of earning promotion from the Scottish Championship to the Premiership.

The Pars will, however, look back and hope to draw confidence from their stunning Scottish FA Cup campaign, beating Queen of The South, Hibernian, Kelty Hearts, Aberdeen and Falkirk to reach the final.

Dunfermline Athletic will also look to last season's Scottish FA Cup final, when underdogs Aberdeen managed to take Celtic to penalties and win 4-3 in the shootout.

In addition, there is added motivation for manager Neil Lennon, who will lead his Dunfermline Athletic team against Celtic - a club he won numerous honours with as both a player and manager.

Celtic Scottish Cup form:

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Celtic form (all competitions):

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Dunfermline Athletic Scottish Cup form:

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Dunfermline Athletic form (all competitions):

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