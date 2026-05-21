Preview: Mallorca vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 21 May 2026 14:45

RCD Mallorca must win their final home game of the season to stand any chance of survival when Real Oviedo visit Son Moix on Saturday evening in the last round of La Liga.

The visitors arrive already condemned to Segunda Division football next season, leaving Mallorca with a one-sided incentive but also the full weight of knowing that anything less than three points will seal their own fate.

Match preview

Mallorca sit 19th in La Liga with 39 points from a record of 10 wins, nine draws and 18 defeats, having scored 44 goals and conceded 57 - a negative goal difference.

What makes their predicament all the more puzzling is the quality they possess in key positions, with Goalkeeper Leo Roman on the longlist for Spain’s World Cup squad, while Vedat Muriqi is the second-highest scorer in the division with 22 goals.

Martin Demichelis was brought in to arrest the slide, yet the team continued to drop points in games against rivals, including defeats to both Elche and Levante.

Their most recent outing brought a 2-0 defeat away at Levante, extending a run of one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five league matches.

Home form has offered a degree of comfort, with eight wins, six draws and four defeats at Son Moix across the season, and that record underlines just how important it is that this final fixture falls on familiar turf.

Having spent several years establishing themselves as a stable mid-table presence in La Liga and reaching the Copa del Rey final in 2024, dropping to Segunda would derail the club’s long-term project.

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Real Oviedo arrive at Son Moix already relegated, their top-flight return having ended in the manner many feared when the season began.

The visitors sit at the bottom of the table with just 29 points from six wins, 11 draws and 20 defeats, and with nothing left to fight for, Guillermo Almada’s side will look to bow out with some dignity.

On the road this season, Oviedo have been particularly poor - two wins, four draws and 12 defeats from their 18 away fixtures, and they arrive here having failed to win in any of their last five La Liga matches, amassing just one draw and four defeats in that run.

Goals have been a persistent problem for the visitors, with 26 scored across the entire campaign - the lowest return in the division- and they have failed to find the net in each of their last four outings.

Almada will look to set his side up compactly and disrupt Mallorca’s rhythm in what will be Oviedo’s final top-flight appearance for the foreseeable future, though their attacking record suggests a clean sheet for the hosts is firmly on the cards.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs ended in a goalless draw, and across the last five head-to-head encounters, Mallorca have won once, with the remaining four matches all ending level.

Mallorca La Liga form:

DLWDLL

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

DLLDLL

Real Oviedo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mallorca head into the most important match of their season with a depleted squad. Marash Kumbulla is out with a muscle injury, while Mateo Joseph remains sidelined with a knee problem, and Lucas Bergstrom is also unavailable with a muscle complaint.

Martin Valjent is also out with a hamstring injury, and the centre back will be a big miss.

Johan Mojica will serve a suspension after being sent off in the closing stages of the last match for violent conduct.

Muriqi is expected to lead the line once again and will be desperate to add to his impressive goal tally in what could prove to be his final appearance for the club in La Liga.

For Real Oviedo, Ovie Ejaria is struggling with physical discomfort, while Leander Dendoncker is out with a muscle injury.

Federico Vinas will serve a one-match ban, having accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga, ruling him out of the season finale.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Raillo, Lopez, Orejuela; Torre, Morlanes, Darder, Costa; Muriqi, Luvumbo

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Moldovan; Lopez, Calvo, Costas, Ahijado; Colombatto, Fonseca; Hassan, Cazorla, Reina; Vinas

We say: Mallorca 2-0 Real Oviedo

Oviedo have not scored in four consecutive matches and arrive at Son Moix with nothing to play for, making them the most obliging of opponents for a Mallorca side that knows exactly what is required on Saturday evening.

With the crowd behind Mallorca and survival on the line, Los Bermellones should have enough to claim the win - though whether three points ultimately proves sufficient will depend on what unfolds elsewhere.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11 pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!