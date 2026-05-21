Preview: Bologna vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 21 May 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 15:06

Finishing off a successful 2025-26 campaign, Serie A champions Inter Milan will visit mid-table Bologna on Saturday evening.

After claiming a domestic double, Inter can continue their victory lap at Stadio Dall'Ara, where the hosts have really struggled this season.

Match preview

Recently crowned Serie A champions with three rounds remaining, Inter then added the Coppa Italia to their trophy cabinet just a few days later, so it has been an historic year for the Milanese giants.

The Nerazzurri have clinched both domestic trophies for the first time since 2010, adding a 10th Coppa to their 21st Scudetto and rattling in goal after goal en route to the title.

So, aside from a limp Champions League exit at the hands of Bodo/Glimt, Cristian Chivu's first campaign as head coach has proved to be a major success.

His free-flowing side have scored at least twice in 26 Serie A fixtures, but they could only find the net once in last week's shock draw with already-relegated Hellas Verona.

Despite dominating the ball and taking the lead at San Siro, Inter were stunned by a 90th-minute equaliser, leaving them on 86 points with just one game to go.

Only three times have they gained more in a single top-flight season - 94 in 2023-24, 91 in 2020-21 and 97 in 2006-07 - and they are currently 13 clear of second-placed Napoli.

Precedent suggests they can now finish off in some style: before heading to Emilia-Romagna, Inter have won eight of their last nine league finales, scoring at a rate of nearly three goals per game.

© Iconsport

By contrast, Bologna have lost both of their last two final-day fixtures - albeit those campaigns still ended in European qualification.

Although the Rossoblu have just posted impressive back-to-back victories - against Napoli and then Atalanta - they can only finish eighth in the Serie A standings this term.

Due to an inferior head-to-head record against the latter, who currently occupy seventh place, Bologna will not snatch a Conference League spot even if they make up a three-point deficit this weekend.

Without doubt, coach Vincenzo Italiano will reflect on a costly home record as the clear reason for missing out, as rumours of his imminent exit continue to circulate.

Bologna have gained 13 fewer points from home games than away fixtures so far, and only Premier League strugglers Tottenham Hotspur have a worse difference across Europe's top five leagues.

Indeed, the Emilian club have already lost nine Serie A matches at the Dall'Ara, with only relegated pair Pisa and Verona recording more home defeats; the last time they lost 10 in one season was back in 2008, and that is an all-time club record.

Nonetheless, Bologna have recorded three wins from their last four home games against Inter - as many as they managed from the previous 24 - and have knocked the Nerazzurri out of both the cup and Supercoppa during the past 18 months.

Bologna Serie A form:

W L L D W W

Bologna form (all competitions):

L L L D W W

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W W D W W D

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W D W W W D

Team News

© Imago / LaPresse

Hot on the heels of their cup final victory in Rome, Inter made many changes last weekend, with Chivu offering several squad men a rare start.

This week, he may name a stronger lineup, as the likes of Nicolo Barella and assist king Federico Dimarco return, but some World Cup-bound players will be rested.

Only Hakan Calhanoglu is set to miss out entirely, having been sidelined for the past five games with a thigh injury.

Four goals clear of teammate Marcus Thuram and two others, captain Lautaro Martinez is strong favourite to be crowned Serie A's Capocannoniere; however, he has yet to score a league goal at Stadio Dall'Ara.

By netting Bologna's winner last week, Riccardo Orsolini reached double figures for the fourth consecutive Serie A season, despite suffering a long dip in form.

Although Nicolo Casale, Martin Vitik and Nicolo Cambiaghi are still injured, the hosts can recall key defender Jhon Lucumi, who served a one-match ban against Atalanta.

First-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski finally returned to action last weekend, and he should feature between the posts once again.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Mario, Helland, Lucumi, Miranda; Pobega, Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini, Castro, Rowe

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Bonny, L. Martinez

We say: Bologna 2-2 Inter Milan

Now in party mode at the end of another long season, Inter may slip up again - particularly as Bologna seem to have rediscovered their spark.

Chivu is set to rest several players who will feature at the upcoming World Cup, so the Nerazzurri's double-winning campaign could well end with an away draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.