Preview: Espanyol vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 21 May 2026 14:54 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 15:04

Looking to make it three wins on the bounce, Espanyol round off the campaign at home when they face a Real Sociedad side searching for their first league win in seven at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday evening.

The hosts arrive having rediscovered some momentum with back-to-back victories, while their Basque visitors head into the weekend having lost two of their last five outings and without a win in seven.

Match preview

Espanyol head into Saturday’s season finale looking to make it three consecutive wins, with Manolo Gonzalez’s side having shaken off a 16-match winless run that all but ended any hope of a European finish.

Los Periquitos sit 11th in the La Liga table with 45 points - accumulated from 12 wins, nine draws and 16 defeats and a positive end to the campaign would see them climb to 10th.

Across the season, they have scored 42 goals and conceded 54, though their home record has been noticeably stronger than their away form, with seven wins, four draws and seven defeats at the RCDE Stadium demonstrating that the ground remains a reliable source of points.

Espanyol’s last five fixtures across all competitions have produced two wins, one draw and two defeats, and they come into this one full of confidence after a 2-1 victory at Osasuna last time out.

Carlos Romero put them ahead in the 26th minute before Victor Munoz levelled for the hosts, only for Kike to settle the contest with the winner in the 52nd minute.

Gonzalez’s side will look to remain compact out of possession and exploit wide areas on the counter-attack, and with a home crowd behind them on the final day, they will aim for a win, ending the campaign on a high note.

© Imago

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, arrive at the RCDE Stadium in patchy form, sitting one place above Espanyol only on goal difference but without a win in their last seven La Liga outings.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side secured Europa League football for next season by winning the Copa del Rey, but the Basque club have visibly lost momentum, drifting badly as the campaign has reached its conclusion.

Their most recent outing was a chastening 4-3 defeat at home to Valencia, extending their winless run despite taking the lead twice, with Valencia scoring a winner in the 93rd minute despite having a player sent off.

Away from the Reale Arena, Real Sociedad have been particularly poor, managing just three wins against seven draws and eight defeats on the road.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs ended in a 2-2 draw, and across the last five head-to-head encounters, Espanyol have failed to win on a single occasion, with Real Sociedad claiming four victories and one draw.

Espanyol La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Pol Lozano misses out for Espanyol having accumulated 10 yellow cards across the season, with the midfielder serving a one-match suspension on the final weekend of the campaign.

Cyril Ngongo remains sidelined with a knock and will play no part on Saturday.

Javi Puado continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury and is ruled out of the season finale.

Real Sociedad travel to Catalonia without Jon Gorrotxategi, who is absent with physical discomfort, while Ander Barrenetxea misses out with a thigh injury.

Alvaro Odriozola remains sidelined with the cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out since February, while Duje Caleta-Car is also out with physical discomfort.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero; Dolan, Gonzalez de Zarate, Lozano, Milla; Exposito, Kike

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Munoz, Zubeldia, Martin, Elustondo; Zakharyan, Turrientes, Soler, Marin; Oskarsson, Mendez

We say: Espanyol 2-1 Real Sociedad

Espanyol have timed their run of form well, winning back-to-back games, and a Real Sociedad side that have gone seven league matches without a win look an increasingly fragile proposition on their travels.

Gonzalez’s side, buoyed by a home crowd on the final day, are backed to make it three wins on the bounce and sign off the campaign in style.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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