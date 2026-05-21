Preview: Getafe vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 21 May 2026 15:11 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 15:14

Two teams with plenty to fight for in the final gameweek of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will lock horns in Madrid on Saturday evening, as Getafe welcome Osasuna.

Getafe are currently seventh in the La Liga table, one point ahead of eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, while Osasuna are 16th, only two points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Getafe will be aiming to secure European qualification for the 2026-27 campaign when they conclude their La Liga season at home to Osasuna on Saturday night.

The capital outfit are currently seventh in the table - a Conference League playoff round spot - but they are just one point ahead of eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, while Valencia in ninth are just two points behind the Deep Blue Ones heading into the final gameweek.

Getafe can still finish sixth and secure a Europa League league spot due to their superior head-to-head record over sixth-placed Celta Vigo, but they would need to beat Osasuna and then hope that Celta lose their final game of the campaign at home to Sevilla.

Jose Bordalas' side, who finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Elche.

Getafe have struggled on home soil this season, meanwhile, having the fourth-worst record in the division in front of their own fans, picking up 24 points from 18 matches.

© Imago

Osasuna, meanwhile, can still be relegated from Spain's top flight this season, as they are only two points above the relegation zone heading into the final set of fixtures.

A record of 11 wins, nine draws and 17 defeats from 37 league matches this term has left Alessio Lisci's side in 16th, two points ahead of 18th-placed Girona and three clear of Mallorca in 19th.

Los Rojillos are in their seventh straight season at this level and have claimed top-half finishes in four of those campaigns, so it is a surprise to see them towards the bottom of the division.

Osasuna actually have the fourth-worst away record in La Liga this season, claiming only 10 points from 18 matches, which will not fill their fans with too much confidence ahead of the clash.

Los Rojillos beat Getafe 2-1 in the reverse game between the two sides earlier this season, and they have only lost one of their last four league fixtures with Saturday's opponents.

Getafe La Liga form:

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Osasuna La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Getafe will be without the services of two players through suspension on Saturday, with Djene Dakonam sent off against Elche last time out, while Martin Satriano picked up a milestone yellow card which will rule him out of the contest.

Kiko Femenia and Juanmi missed out against Elche last time out through injury, and the pair will need to be assessed ahead of the clash this weekend.

Borja Mayoral has recently returned to the bench following a long-term knee injury and is likely to be involved in some capacity on Saturday, but Satriano's spot in the starting side could be taken by Adrian Liso.

Osasuna, meanwhile, need to make a check on Raul Moro, who was absent against Espanyol last time out due to a hamstring injury.

Iker Munoz is suspended due to the yellow card that he picked up against Espanyol, but the visitors are otherwise in good shape for the clash with Getafe.

Ante Budimir has enjoyed another excellent season, scoring 17 times in Spain's top flight, and the 34-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Nyom, Abqar, Duarte, Romero, Iglesias; Milla, Caceres, Arambarri; Martin, Liso

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, V Munoz; Budimir

We say: Getafe 1-1 Osasuna

Getafe have been poor at home this season, but Osasuna have struggled on their travels, so we are predicting a low-scoring draw here, and it remains to be seen where that leaves both sides at the end of the campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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