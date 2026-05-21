Pep Guardiola future: Manchester City star 'eager' to leave club in blow to 'next boss' Enzo Maresca

By Seye Omidiora | 21 May 2026 19:39

Real Madrid are reportedly positioning themselves to launch a spectacular summer transfer bid for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The Spanish heavyweights have long admired the midfielder, but previously considered any potential deal from the English champions completely impossible.

However, the entire landscape has shifted dramatically this week amid growing speculation regarding the impending departure of manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola is believed to be on the verge of ending his decade-long spell in English football, though the club has not made an official announcement.

Guardiola uncertainty 'opens door' for sensational Bernabeu switch

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With his trusted mentor widely expected to leave the Etihad Stadium, Marca reports that the Spain international is now warming to a return to Spain.

Los Blancos urgently require an elite presence to restore defensive stability and fluid ball progression to their transitional midfield unit.

The loss of iconic midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric left significant structural deficiencies that senior officials believe the 29-year-old can seamlessly resolve.

Although the Premier League heavyweights have no intention of losing their key asset, the player's personal desires could prove decisive for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who has one year remaining on his current contract.

Maresca to 'replace' Pep: Summer of change beckons at Man City

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Several sources already suggest that former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca could replace his one-time mentor.

That potential change in the dugout, however, is not the only departure at the Etihad Stadium, with the exits of Bernardo Silva and John Stones also announced.

If Rodri were to join Silva and Stones in leaving the Etihad, it could leave the Cityzens without the title-winning experience they need as transition looms across several areas of the squad in Manchester.

The midfielder, however, reportedly intends to remain calm and focus on his international tournament commitments before beginning any formal talks about his future.