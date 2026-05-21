Preview: Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 21 May 2026 20:31 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 21:05

Bayern Munich will be looking to end their six-year wait for a DFB Pokal triumph when they travel to Berlin for a blockbuster Saturday final against the defending champions Stuttgart.

The Bavarians are looking to cap off a near-perfect domestic campaign by completing a season double, while the Swabians are setting their sights on a fifth DFB-Pokal crown in their history.

Match preview

Bayern Munich have once again dominated the domestic scene in Germany, absolutely crushing the competition in the Bundesliga by winning 28 of their 34 games and scoring 122 goals along the way.

Vincent Kompany’s men scored five of those goals last weekend, as they capped off the Bundesliga campaign with a 5-1 demolition of FC Koln at the Allianz Arena.

There is one last piece of business for the Bavarians, who have the chance to complete a season double when they compete in their first DFB-Pokal final since 2020.

There is no team that comes close to Bayern’s record in the competition, with the club winning the cup 20 times since 1957 - 14 more successes than the next best team.

Saturday’s match also marks an opportunity for England striker Harry Kane to claim his fourth piece of silverware since joining the German giants.

Kane has already enjoyed a tremendous season, scoring 58 goals across all competitions - the most he has ever netted in a single campaign.

© Iconsport / GSI

Stuttgart also had plenty to celebrate last weekend, as their 2-2 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt was enough to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

Before Sebastian Hoeness and his men can start planning for their return to the elite of European football, they will be looking to defend their DFB Pokal.

Last year Stuttgart were undoubtedly the bad guys in Berlin, beating third-tier Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 and crushing their miracle cup run.

On this occasion the Swabians will likely be the protagonists as they look to go back-to-back in the competition for the first time ever, with the side eyeing up their fifth ever DFB Pokal.

The big problem for Stuttgart will be overcoming their poor head-to-head record against Bayern - a record that includes seven defeats from their last eight meetings.

In fact, Stuttgart have only managed one win over the Bavarians since 2018.

Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal form:

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Bayern Munich form (all competitions)

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Stuttgart DFB-Pokal form:

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Stuttgart form (all competitions)

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Team News

© Imago / Lackovic

The big story surrounding team news concerns Bayern’s legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is expected to miss the final due to a lingering calf issue.

The German shot-stopper missed training on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the latest media reports suggesting that Jonas Urbig will get the nod to start.

Alphonso Davies missed Bayern’s last two outings due to a hamstring injury, and the 25-year-old is not expected to feature in Berlin.

Serge Gnabry has been out of action since April, and he is another name that Bayern fans will see on the sidelines on Saturday.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, are expected to welcome back influential midfielder Bilal El Khannouss to the starting lineup.

There are no major injury worries for the Swabians, meaning they can field their strongest possible side in Berlin.

Top scorer Deniz Undav has bagged 25 goals across all competitions this season, and the German will lead the attack for Stuttgart on Saturday.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Fuhrich; El Khannouss; Demirovic, Undav

We say: Bayern Munich 4-2 Stuttgart

Bayern Munich have been playing heavy metal football this season, and we expect more of the same in Berlin.

Stuttgart have nothing to lose, and they will not back down, but that does not change the fact we are ultimately expecting Bayern to succeed.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.