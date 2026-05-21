Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga contest at San Mames

By Matt Law | 21 May 2026 19:49 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 19:51

Vinicius Junior is not expected to be involved when Real Madrid conclude their 2025-26 La Liga campaign at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night.

The forward has allegedly been given permission to miss this match in order to travel to Brazil to begin his preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Ferland Mendy (thigh) will also miss the match for the home team.

However, club captain Federico Valverde has been cleared to feature, having recovered from the head injury that he sustained in a recent training-ground clash with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

The expectation is that Valverde and Tchouameni will feature in the same midfield this weekend, with Jude Bellingham also in line to be included from the first whistle.

Kylian Mbappe is set to continue through the middle, with the France international bidding to add to the 41 goals that he has scored during the 2025-26 campaign.

The absences in the final third could also mean that Brahim Diaz keeps his spot down the right, while there may be a position for Franco Mastantuono.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also in line to return at right-back on Saturday.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Brahim, Mbappe, Mastantuono

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!