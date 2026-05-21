England World Cup squad: Cole Palmer headlines stars to 'miss' out on Thomas Tuchel's squad for 2026 tournament

By Lewis Nolan | 21 May 2026 23:34

Cole Palmer is one of a number of stars to have missed out on England's World Cup squad, the latest report has revealed.

With the Premier League season approaching its final matchweek, attention will soon turn towards the upcoming World Cup across the Atlantic.

Thomas Tuchel is set to name his 26-man squad for the competition on Friday, though stars like Harry Maguire have already revealed that they have not been selected.

Journalist David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that Chelsea's Palmer and Manchester City's Phil Foden have also been left out.

He has also claimed that Luke Shaw, Levi Colwill and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are set to stay behind, while other reports have claimed that the likes of Adam Wharton could be left at home.

© Imago

England World Cup squad: Ollie Watkins, Kobbie Mainoo in

Though Manchester United's Shaw and Maguire will not be taken to North America, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is thought to have been included in Tuchel's squad.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 season under Ruben Amorim, but he has looked revitalised under Michael Carrick, and he may have the opportunity to enjoy a remarkable summer.

THOMAS TUCHEL ENGLAND RECORD Games: 12 Wins: 9 Draws: 1 Losses: 2

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins will also be thankful that he is set to travel to North America, though his impressive form for the club at the business end of the season may have given Tuchel no other choice but to select him.

His teammate Ezri Konsa is reported to have been included as a centre-back option, while Man City's John Stones looks like he could be a surprise inclusion considering he has started just four Premier League games this term.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Has Thomas Tuchel gone too defensive?

Arsenal managed to win the Premier League this season thanks to their immense defensive foundation, and perhaps Tuchel has taken inspiration from the Gunners.

The exclusion of players like Palmer and Wharton could indicate that the head coach intends to fill his squad with more physical profiles.

Tuchel will hope that he still has enough creative quality at his disposal to get over the line, as otherwise his bold selection choices will inevitably be questioned.

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