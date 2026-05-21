Preview: Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 21 May 2026 23:58

Rayo Vallecano will be eyeing a second consecutive European finish when they take on Alaves at Mendizorroza on Saturday.

The Conference League finalists enter the final round of fixtures in eighth position in La Liga, while the Basque side are in 14th place and safe from the threat of relegation.

Match preview

Alaves boss Quique Sanchez Flores has achieved the objective set for him when he was appointed in March, having guided the Basque side to safety with a game to spare.

The 61-year-old has taken 16 points from his 11 matches in charge, with seven of those arriving across the last three games.

A 1-1 draw against Elche was followed by a notable 1-0 win over La Liga champions Barcelona, before Alaves secured a fourth consecutive season of top-flight football with a narrow victory against Real Oviedo.

Toni Martinez scored the decisive goal at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, firing Alaves to their fourth away league win of the 2025-26 campaign.

As a result of that success, El Glorioso only have position to play for on matchday 38, with the hosts aiming to achieve back-to-back home wins for the first time since September 2024.

They have emerged victorious in three of their previous four competitive home games against Rayo Vallecano, including a 2-0 success in January's last-16 tie.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

In contrast to their opponents, Rayo could not have more to play for at this late stage of the season, with European qualification a real possibility just days before they head to Leipzig for the Conference League final against Crystal Palace.

Los Franjirrojos will undoubtedly have one eye on the biggest game in their history, but they will want to put out a strong performance in their final league game, with just a point seperating them from seventh-placed Getafe, who currently occupy the Conference League qualification spot.

Inigo Perez's charges have put themselves firmly in European qualification with a six-game unbeaten run in La Liga, which includes last Sunday's 2-0 win over Villarreal in a game that saw club legend Oscar Trejo make his final appearance at Estadio de Vallecas.

Sergio Camello opened the scoring against the Yellow Submarine, before Trejo provided the assist for Alemao to make it 2-0 with his fifth goal in seven competitive games.

Rayo know that a win on Saturday would see them snatch seventh if Getafe fail to beat Osasuna, while a draw and a defeat for Azulones would enable them to secure European qualification due to their favourable head-to-head record, as long as ninth-placed Valencia do not beat Barcelona.

The first goal could be crucial to Rayo's hopes of claiming all three points, given the fact that all four of their away league wins this season have come after opening the scoring.

Alaves La Liga form:

L W L D W W

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

W D W D D W

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

W W W D D W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves remain without defender Facundo Garces, who is serving a FIFA ban for falsifying documents to represent the Malaysian national team.

Sanchez Flores has no injury concerns ahead of the final matchday, with Abde Rebbach available after shaking off a knock.

Martinez will continue to offer Alaves' main goal threat, having scored 13 times in La Liga this season, including eight goals in the last nine games.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon defender Luiz Felipe and attacker Ilias Akhomach due to injury, while Isi Palazon will serve the fifth game of a seven-match suspension.

Unai Lopez will complete a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the league season.

Alvaro Garcia is looking to prove his fitness in time for Wednesday's Conference League final, but he will not be ready for Saturday's away trip.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tengalia, Koski, Parada; Perez, Guridi, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Martinez, Diabate

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Mendy, Pacha; Valentin, Gumbau; De Frutos, Diaz, Perez; Camello

We say: Alaves 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent times, but they have only won one of their last eight away games, and with that in mind, we think the visitors will have to settle for a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.