Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brentford: Alexander Isak, Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong latest

By Anthony Nolan | 21 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 00:07

Liverpool have struggled throughout 2025-26, and their fight to qualify for next season's Champions League will go down to the Premier League's final day when they welcome Brentford to Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's Reds were thoroughly beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa last Friday, a game that saw the Europa League winners make short work of the 2024-25 champions.

However, Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz did return to action after sitting out in recent matches, though it remains to be seen whether the Egyptian winger will feature this weekend after making an explosive statement that implied Slot's standards and style were to blame for this season's strife.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday.

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby/Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Brentford)

British-record signing Alexander Isak has had his debut season on Merseyside hampered by injuries, and after recently returning from a near-five-month layoff from a complex lower leg break, he has been building fitness.

The £125m man was sidelined against Villa and is a doubt for this weekend with a minor issue, though Slot has stated that 'there will definitely be a chance' for Isak to be ready.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Brentford)

Alisson Becker has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world since making the switch to Liverpool on 2018, but he has also become one of the most injury prone in recent seasons.

The Juventus-linked shot-stopper could return to the XI on Sunday, after Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed he has been in training for the last two weeks.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Imago / PPAUK

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Brentford)

Jeremie Frimpong is another of Liverpool's 2025 signings that have been injured frequently this term, and it remains to be seen whether the former Bayer Leverkusen speedster will be involved against Brentford.

The versatile Dutchman has suffered a number of hamstring problems throughout the campaign, and he will be desperate to get back on track after a difficult season.

HUGO EKITIKE

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Hugo Ekitike was Liverpool's main man up top given that Isak was sidelined for the majority of the season, but he too has been struck down with a major injury.

The France star ruptured his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain last month, and is expected to be out of action for up to nine months, ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup.

CONOR BRADLEY

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley suffered a long-term knee injury against Arsenal on January 8, and has not featured since.

The 22-year-old defender is also likely to miss the opening of the 2026-27 campaign, though he will be raring to go later this year.

WATARU ENDO

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: June 1

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo made a rare start against Sunderland on February 11, but unfortunately had to be stretchered off with a major ankle and foot injury.

The Japan captain underwent successful surgery on the issue, and though he will not play this weekend, he could be in line to feature in the World Cup according to Slot: "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

GIOVANNI LEONI

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool signed young centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer of 2025, only for him to pick up an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September.

The 19-year-old defender will be keen to make an impact next season, when he can link up with fellow centre-half prospect Jeremy Jacquet.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Liverpool vs. Brentford:

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