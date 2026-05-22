Man United confirm Michael Carrick appointment: How has the 44-year-old performed in the dug-out?

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 12:38 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 12:55

Manchester United have confirmed that Michael Carrick has been appointed the club's head coach on a permanent basis, with the Englishman penning a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028.

Carrick had initially been appointed only until the end of the 2025-26 campaign following the departure of Ruben Amorim as head coach in the early stages of 2026.

However, such has been the strength of Carrick's work at the helm, Man United chiefs have rewarded the 44-year-old with a long-term role at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Michael Carrick will continue as head coach of the men’s first team, having signed a new contract which will run to 2028," read a statement from the 20-time English champions on Friday.

Carrick's first official match as permanent Man United head coach will therefore come on Sunday afternoon, when the Red Devils conclude their 2025-26 campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Imago / News Images

Man United confirm Carrick appointment on a permanent basis

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United," Carrick told Man United's official website. “Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

Meanwhile, Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

© Imago / Richard Wareham

Carrick has guided Man United to third in the Premier League table

Since Carrick's appointment on January 13, no top-flight club has won more points than Man United, with the Red Devils taking 36 points from 16 matches.

Carrick has won 11 of his 16 Premier League games at the helm, guiding the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's clash with Brighton.

The former midfielder had a previous spell as caretaker Man United manager in late 2021, winning two and drawing one of his three games at the helm.

As a result, in total, Carrick has won 13, drawn four and lost just two of his 19 matches in charge of the 20-time English champions, while his win rate since arriving in January is almost 69%.

Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Bournemouth this summer, had been seen as his strongest competition for the role, while Luis Enrique was also mentioned, but the Spaniard is set to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Carrick will now be looking to oversee a potential Premier League title challenge next season, but there will be a host of new challenges in 2026-27, as the club return to the Champions League.

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