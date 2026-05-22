Chelsea news: Thiago Silva left with Stamford Bridge return possibility as 'two options' emerge for legendary Brazilian

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Silva left with Chelsea conundrum as 'two options' emerge for legendary Brazilian
© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Thiago Silva reportedly has the option of returning to Chelsea to take a position on their coaching staff.

The legendary Brazilian has just enjoyed a productive second half of the season, with the centre-back returning to Porto to help another of his former clubs lift the Primeira Liga title.

However, now at the age of 41 and having missed out on a place in Brazil's World Cup squad, the veteran has a decision to make on his future.

Silva opted against extending his contract at Porto, a result of wanting freedom to assess his situation and all possibilities.

According to ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade, Silva essentially has two options on the table.

© Imago / justpictures.ch

Silva with two options ahead of summer?

The report alleges that Silva would be able to return to AC Milan - another ex-club - should he wish to extend his playing career.

Nevertheless, it is hinted that Silva may retire from professional football and begin his move into coaching.

Chelsea are said to have already made it clear to Silva that he is welcome to join their backroom staff in some capacity when he hangs up his boots.

When Silva moved to Fluminense in 2024, his family stayed in London, with his 17-year-old son part of Chelsea's academy system.

Therefore, the assumption is that Silva would want to accept such an opportunity if he chooses to end a playing career that commenced in 2002.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Silva, Chelsea link-up perfect for all parties

Although Silva may be tempted for one last hurrah at San Siro with AC Milan, he turns 42 years of age in September.

Despite extending his class on the pitch into his forties, there will be a level of acceptance that now may be the right time to retire.

While the report suggests that Silva's arrival at Chelsea would not be a direct choice made by Xabi Alonso, having such experience behind the scenes can only help the Blues.

Silva also has the intention of gaining his UEFA 'A' Licence and UEFA Pro Licence, something that can be done while being a regular at Chelsea's Cobham facilities.

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