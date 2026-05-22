Pep Guardiola’s next job is already confirmed after Man City exit announcement

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 12:25

Pep Guardiola has already secured a new job following confirmation that he will be stepping down as Manchester City manager this summer.

An emotional video of the 55-year-old announcing his departure was posted by the Citizens on Friday morning following several months of speculation over his future.

Guardiola has had a transformative impact on Man City and English football during a remarkable 10-year career at the Etihad Stadium where he has won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles.

Man City’s most successful manager, and arguably the Premier League’s greatest ever manager, will take charge of his 593rd and final game as Citizens boss when his team welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad for their last fixture of the 2025-26 season on Sunday.

Many have wondered what could be next for Guardiola now that his time as Man City manager has come to an end, with some suggesting that he could take another year-long sabbatical from football, mirroring his 2012 post-Barcelona break.

Some have even questioned whether he would ever return to club management or whether he may consider testing himself at international level in the future.

© Iconsport

Guardiola named Global Ambassador for City Football Group

A swift return to management is not on the cards for Guardiola, though, as Man City have confirmed that the Catalan “will continue his relationship with the City Football Group, by taking up a role as a Global Ambassador.”

Man City say that this role will see Guardiola give technical advice to the clubs in the group and work on “specific projects and collaborations”.

Reflecting on the news of Guardiola’s managerial exit, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Over the last ten years honesty and trust have formed the bedrock on which we have navigated every situation together with Pep – always understanding that we could find the right answer together. Today the right answer is for Pep to finish his journey as the Manager of Manchester City.

“There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on, finding different and innovative ways to continue winning and delivering success.

“As a result, the club has a decade of memories and success to be forever grateful for, and much more than that, an evolution that cannot be undone.

“The unique approach that he brings to his coaching has allowed him to constantly challenge the accepted truths of our game. It is the reason that in the last ten years he has not only made Manchester City better - he has also made football better.”

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

'Guardiola is forever a Man City legend'

Man City Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano added: “We have been privileged to work alongside Pep Guardiola for 10 years. We have witnessed his greatness and dedication, but also enjoyed his companionship, his friendship and humanity. What a privilege it has been for so many of us at Manchester City!

“Pep’s legacy is extraordinary and its true impact will be better assessed by Manchester City historians of the future. He contributed decisively to our journey to global excellence and his high standards will be a reference for our players and managers of the future.

“If there is something more difficult than winning, it is winning again. It requires incredible persistence, resilience and the humility to start again every year, with the same energy, again and again. This is what Pep did.

“Nobody would have believed, ten years ago, that we could win 20 trophies in this decade, playing entertaining football of such high quality. It was unthinkable… and yet it was done.

“As we celebrate the past, we are also very happy to know that Pep will stay with the group and we will be able use his knowledge and experience in so many of our other clubs to help managers and players.

“We will forever be grateful to Pep and cherish so many unforgettable memories. He is a City legend… forever.”

According to multiple reports, Man City are expected to appoint Enzo Maresca, former Chelsea boss and Guardiola’s former assistant coach, as their new manager, but it remains to be seen when official conformation of a successor to the Catalan will be confirmed.