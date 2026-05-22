Preview: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 12:39

In between the obligatory guard of honour and Premier League trophy lift, newly-crowned holders Arsenal cap off a triumphant campaign away to London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners were confirmed as champions on Tuesday thanks to Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, while a Conference League-focused Palace side have nothing on the line but pride.

Match preview

From May 19 to May 30, the only bottle Arsenal will be drinking out of is a champagne bottle.

There would be no calamitous capitulation for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 runners-up this time around, as Arsenal have finally swapped their silver medals for a gold Premier League badge, 22 years after last conquering the land.

Gunners fans experienced the nerviest two minutes possible when Erling Haaland equalised for Man City at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening, but as the Cherries held out for a point, the North London bedlam officially began.

Arsenal may not be the most exciting Premier League champions of all time, but victory on Sunday would see them end the season with a highly respectable 85 points - more than 2024-25 Liverpool, 2015-16 Leicester City and seven of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United teams.

Red and white heads may be elsewhere this weekend, but Arsenal tend to end the season with a flourish, winning each of their last 14 Premier League gameweek 38 fixtures and avoiding defeat 21 years in a row, since a 2004-05 reverse to Birmingham City.

Arsenal's final-day juggernaut comes up against Palace's penchant for avoiding defeat in gameweek 38, though, as the Eagles have never lost any of their 12 top-flight final-day games played at Selhurst Park, winning eight of them.

The Selhurst Park faithful would not be losing sleep if that record is broken on Sunday, though, as while Arsenal seek success in the Champions League final, Oliver Glasner's men have a Conference League trophy to win in Leipzig next week.

Palace's run to the third-tier continental final has come at the expense of their domestic fortunes, though, as the hosts have failed to win any of their last six Premier League matches and could still end the season as low as 16th, if Nottingham Forest beat Bournemouth.

The Eagles conceded at least two goals for the fifth Premier League game running last time out too, letting two leads slip in a 2-2 draw with Brentford, and only four home wins have been accrued by Glasner's side all season long.

Selhurst Park was also the venue of a 5-1 Arsenal win last season, one of eight victories the Gunners have managed from their last nine meetings with Crystal Palace, who were sunk by former flame Eberechi Eze at the Emirates in October.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

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Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

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Arsenal Premier League form:

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Arsenal form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Palace ended battle with Brentford with heavy defensive casualties, as Maxence Lacroix, Chadi Riad and Chris Richards all suffered injuries, and the latter is guaranteed to miss the visit of Arsenal due to torn ankle ligaments.

Glasner is hopeful that Riad and Lacroix were simply suffering from cramps, but if either man misses out, Jefferson Lerma or Nathaniel Clyne may be pressed into a makeshift centre-back role.

Borna Sosa has at least recovered from an unspecified issue and could be given a run-out as Glasner prioritises the Conference League, but Cheick Doucoure (fitness) and ex-Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are out.

On Arsenal's end, injured duo Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber were seen joining in the title mayhem in midweek, and the former is thought to have a good chance of being involved on Sunday after returning to team training.

David Raya, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are in the same boat, despite undertaking individual programmes on Thursday instead, but Timber remains a major doubt for the Champions League final and World Cup.

However, several big-hitters could be spared as Arteta rotates before Budapest, offering opportunities to the likes of Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and - for what may be the last time in an Arsenal shirt - Gabriel Jesus.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Canvot, Riad, Lacroix; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Strand Larsen

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Arteta and Glasner find themselves in a peculiar position; both with nothing to play for domestically, both keen to avoid injuries before European finals, but both also determined not to suffer a hit to the confidence before going for continental glory.

However, with rotation on both ends likely, and the World Cup also on players' minds, a tepid final-day draw appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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