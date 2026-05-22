Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'eyeing move' for ex-Atletico Madrid star

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 12:38 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 12:39

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia this summer.

The Black Cats are preparing for the final game of the Premier League campaign on Sunday afternoon, when they will host an out-of-form Chelsea side at the Stadium of Light in the North-East.

Tipped by many during pre-season for a campaign of struggle at the foot of the top-flight standings, Regis Le Bris's side could qualify for European football if they beat the Blues this weekend.

Due to their overperformance this season, a number of Sunderland stars are attracting attention, including Lutsharel Geertruida, who is not expected to return to the Stadium of Light permanently next term.

Boasting a respectable 51 points from 37 Premier League contests, the Black Cats are sitting 10th in the league standings, just two points behind Brighton & Hove Albion in seventh position before this weekend's season finale.

© Iconsport / FEP

Sunderland eyeing up veteran midfielder Kondogbia?

After an outstanding return to the Premier League, Sunderland could be set to lose two of their star midfielders this summer, with Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki attracting interest from elsewhere.

Whilst head coach Le Bris is desperate to retain the services of his key men, the Black Cats must prepare for possible departures ahead of a 2026-27 campaign in which improvement will be chased.

According to Media Foot, Sunderland are eyeing up a move for Marseille man Kondogbia, who is set to leave the French giants at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, given his age profile and salary costs.

Managing just 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season, the 33-year-old is no longer considered part of the future plans at Stade Velodrome, meaning that an exit from the French club is likely this summer.

A one-time La Liga champion with Atletico Madrid, Kondogbia could be preparing to try his hand at Premier League football next term, with Sunderland named as a leading candidate for his signature.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images Conor Molloy

Sunderland's summer struggles

Following such an impressive campaign at the top table of English football, Sunderland are understandably seeing the vultures circle around their best talent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Almost inevitably, some of the Black Cats' biggest stars are set to depart during the off-season, meaning that Le Bris's side need to be exceptional in their recruitment to fill holes in the first-team squad.

The effectiveness of Sunderland's summer strategy is likely to determine whether they enjoy another campaign of progression, or instead endure a relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League.