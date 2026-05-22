Premier League Gameweek 38
Crystal Palace
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
Selhurst Park
Arsenal

Arsenal lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture including Gabriel Jesus start

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Jesus to haunt Eagles again? Predicted Arsenal XI vs. Crystal Palace
© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should rotate his resources for Sunday's Premier League finale with Crystal Palace, and one beneficiary could be Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian attacker has taken a backseat role for most of the campaign, which could prove to be his last at the Emirates as Arsenal prepare to sell eight players this summer.

However, Jesus memorably scored five goals in two games against Palace last season, and he has registered seven goal involvements in Premier League matchday 38 fixtures down the years - more than any other active player in the competition.

With the title wrapped up and a Champions League final on the horizon, Jesus is a prime candidate to lead a second-string attack, also comprising Gabriel Martinelli and England World Cup pick Noni Madueke.

Myles Lewis-Skelly will not be joining Madueke in the USA, but the Hale End product will push for a start in midfield alongside Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly, as Declan Rice enjoys a well-earned rest.

Mikel Merino is finally back in contention following a serious foot injury, but the Spaniard has spent over three months on the sidelines and will not come into Arteta's thinking for a starting role.

With Jurrien Timber and Ben White still out, there should be no respite for Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba, but backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga might enjoy a run-out.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli 

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up against Arsenal

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal:

 
 

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