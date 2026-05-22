Crystal Palace lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Adam Wharton snubbed

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 12:24 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 12:33

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner could wrap some players up in cotton wool for Sunday's Premier League finale against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles will not break into the top half of the Premier League table or suffer relegation, and the focus now is on beating Rayo Vallecano in next week's Conference League final.

As a result, Glasner should play it safe on the team selection front, potentially selecting Jorgen Strand Larsen up top again over Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Brennan Johnson could also displace Yeremy Pino in the final third, but difference-maker Ismaila Sarr - now on 21 goals for the season - should carry the fight to the Premier League champions.

Left wing-back Borna Sosa has recovered from an unspecified injury and is in contention to replace the over-worked Tyrick Mitchell, but Daniel Munoz is almost certainly safe on the opposite side.

However, both Adam Wharton - left out of England's World Cup squad - and Daichi Kamada might be spared, offering Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma opportunities to strut their stuff in the middle.

Key defender Chris Richards is missing with an ankle injury, but Maxence Lacroix and Chadi Riad have shaken off their recent knocks and should start in defence, possibly in front of a seldom-seen Walter Benitez.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Canvot, Riad, Lacroix; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Strand Larsen

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Crystal Palace

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal:

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