Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'set' Joel Piroe asking price amid intense Championship interest

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 12:12

Leeds United have reportedly set their asking price for Joel Piroe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is supposedly preparing for a switch away from Elland Road during the 2026 off-season, with the Suriname international falling down the pecking order of Daniel Farke this campaign.

Signing last summer to boost Leeds' chances of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship, Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha have moved ahead of Piroe in the forward rankings.

The majority of the attacker's starts have arrived in cup competitions this season, with the player last finding the net at the beginning of March during a 3-0 FA Cup success over Championship side Norwich City.

Failing to find the net across 15 Premier League appearances this term, Piroe is better suited to the second tier of English football, in which he bagged a division-leading 19 goals during the 2024-25 campaign.

© Imago

Leeds set Piroe asking price?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are preparing for the departure of Piroe during the upcoming summer transfer window, setting a price tag of between £8m and £10m for the 26-year-old forward.

The report claims that a host of teams are keen on securing the services of the former Swansea City marksman, including Championship duo Birmingham City and Stoke City, with the latter currently managed by Mark Robins.

Sharing the same ownership group as Leeds, Scottish giants Rangers are said to be eyeing up an ambitious swoop for Piroe, with Gers head coach Danny Rohl said to be a major admirer of the striker.

Kim Hellberg's Middlesbrough are also supposedly interested in the 26-year-old, however, it is understood that Boro could reduce their efforts to sign the player should they win promotion to the Premier League.

A potentially-romantic option for Piroe, former employers PSV Eindhoven are said to be keeping tabs on the situation of the forward, whose contract at Elland Road expires during the summer of 2027.

© Imago

Second-tier expert

Across an extensive body of work during the 2025-26 campaign, it is clear that Piroe is not up to the standards of Premier League football, but he is certainly good enough to play a part in the Championship.

Should Middlesbrough lose to Hull City in the second-tier playoff final on Saturday at Wembley, you would expect the Teesside club to do everything they can to bring the Suriname international to the Riverside Stadium.

Boasting lofty ambitions of reaching the Premier League as soon as possible, Birmingham could do with a proven Championship goalscorer to partner youngsters August Priske and Jay Stansfield next season.