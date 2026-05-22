Leeds United, Coventry among 'potential destinations' for £25m Liverpool attacker this summer

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 11:50

Leeds United and Coventry City are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott this summer.

The 23-year-old has endured a troublesome campaign on loan at Villa Park, where he has managed just nine competitive appearances for a side who lifted the Europa League earlier this week.

Even though there is unlikely to be a future for Elliott at Anfield, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot recently confirmed that the player will be part of the first team's pre-season plans ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

During his tricky time in the Second City, the former Fulham man has been linked with a wide array of European sides, including German club RB Leipzig, who could take a punt on the out-of-favour forward.

After sitting out of the Europa League final in Istanbul earlier in the week, Elliott will be nowhere near getting onto the pitch once again this weekend, when Villa conclude their Premier League duties at Manchester City.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Leeds, Coventry 'possible destinations' for Elliott

According to Football Insider, a couple of possible destinations are emerging for out-of-favour attacker Elliott ahead of the summer transfer window, during which he is expected to depart from Liverpool.

The report claims that the 23-year-old could be available for around £25m during the off-season - a figure that will supposedly tempt newly-promoted sides and bottom-half clubs to swoop for his services.

Back at the top table of English football for the first time in over two decades, Coventry have been named as a potential suitor for Elliott, who could thrive under the stewardship of head coach Frank Lampard.

Looking to establish themselves as part of the furniture in the Premier League, Leeds have been linked with a move for the ex-England Under-21 international for the majority of the current calendar year.

Villa are known to have an obligation to buy Elliott for £35m from Liverpool if he made 10 competitive appearances this season, hence his lack of game time since the middle part of March.

© Imago

Harvey's turn for the worse

After heavy involvement in the England Under-21 setup over recent years, Elliott might have been targeting the 2026 World Cup as his breakthrough senior tournament under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel.

However, a disastrous campaign at Villa Park has left the 23-year-old nowhere near earning a spot on the Three Lions plane, instead preparing for a summer contract negotiations and transfer rumours.

Villa head coach Unai Emery has publicly apologised to Elliott after his recent exclusion from the first-team fold of the Villans, who secured their first major trophy in three decades on Wednesday night.