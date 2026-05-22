Arne Slot future at Liverpool clarified in 14-word update amid sack claim and Andoni Iraola rumours

Speculation over Arne Slot's future exploded across social media after reports suggested Liverpool had already decided to make a managerial change at the end of the season.

Shock claims linked the Reds with a move for departing AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, with suggestions that sporting director Richard Hughes was preparing for a dramatic change in direction at Anfield.

However, fresh updates from a more reliable source appear to paint a very different picture regarding Slot's immediate future.

What is the latest on Arne Slot's future at Liverpool?

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Despite widespread online rumours surrounding his position, the Reds' hierarchy remain firmly behind Slot heading into next season.

Respected The Athletic journalist James Pearce moved quickly to dismiss the speculation, posting a straightforward update that appeared to end much of the uncertainty surrounding the Dutchman.

He wrote on X: "Liverpool's position on Arne Slot remains unchanged - despite a day of social media rumours."

That stance aligns with previous reports suggesting Fenway Sports Group remain committed to the 47-year-old despite a difficult second campaign following last season's Premier League title success.

While Liverpool's form has been inconsistent and frustrations among sections of the fanbase have grown, there appears to be no indication from within the club that a managerial change is imminent.

Andoni Iraola linked with shock Anfield switch

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The rumours themselves stemmed from reports claiming Richard Hughes had 'activated' plans to bring Iraola to Merseyside.

Reports in France claimed Liverpool were considering replacing Slot with the Spaniard and that Hughes was keen on a reunion after previously working closely with him at Bournemouth.

The links understandably raised eyebrows.

Iraola has become one of the Premier League's most highly-rated coaches after an impressive spell with Bournemouth, and his aggressive pressing style, tactical flexibility and ability to improve players have attracted admirers across Europe.

But at present, the reports appear speculative rather than reflective of Liverpool's actual thinking.

What is next for Liverpool and Arne Slot?

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Liverpool’s focus now appears set to shift toward what could become one of the club’s most significant rebuilds in years.

With senior figures such as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson departing, and multiple areas of the squad requiring attention, a demanding summer lies ahead. Depth in attack, balance in midfield and defensive reinforcements all remain unresolved questions.

Some supporters may argue that a change in the dugout is needed after an underwhelming campaign, but the reality behind the scenes seems far more measured.

Liverpool’s hierarchy appear committed to giving Slot the chance to reshape the squad in his own image rather than abandoning the project after a single difficult season.

If the club genuinely believe Slot is still the right man to lead the next phase, then this summer becomes less about managerial upheaval and more about equipping him with the players required to prove it.