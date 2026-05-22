England World Cup squad announcement LIVE: Trent Alexander-Arnold snub, Jordan Henderson decision, Harry Maguire shock

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 08:30 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 09:11

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live blog for the England World Cup 2026 squad announcement!

The waiting is almost over for Three Lions fans and players - many of whom have already discovered their fate - as Thomas Tuchel will unveil his 26-man selection for the next global gathering on Friday morning.

The former Chelsea boss will then be grilled on his decisions - some of which are said to be highly controversial - by the media, before England prepare to face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage.

Make sure you do not miss a beat with our dedicated live commentary below!

England World Cup 2026 squad: Cole Palmer, Phil Foden among notable omissions

As is the norm with the modern-day world, leaks emerged on social media the night before England's official World Cup squad announcement - leaks that left fans bewildered.

Manchester City's Phil Foden and Chelsea's Cole Palmer are both understood to have been left out of the squad, a consequence of both players' patchy form at club level throughout the campaign.

Foden has produced 17 goal contributions in 49 matches for Pep Guardiola's side in all tournaments this season, but he has been outshone by Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo during the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Palmer has managed 10 goals and three assists for a Chelsea side at risk of missing out on European football for next season, but he has failed to score or set up a teammate in his last seven top-flight games.

Fellow playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White - a Premier League Player of the Season nominee - is believed to have been snubbed by Tuchel too, as has Harry Maguire, who confirmed as much on Thursday evening.

The Manchester United defender has played a key role in helping the Red Devils return to the Champions League and boasts plentiful major tournament experience with England, but that was not enough; Maguire has said that he is "shocked and gutted" at the decision.

Real Madrid right-back and ex-Liverpool man Trent Alexander-Arnold is also understood to have been omitted, but Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence - who could be playing Championship football next season - is in.