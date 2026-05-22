Pep Guardiola confirms Man City exit with emotional video statement: “Deep inside, I know it’s my time”

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 11:20 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 12:30

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be leaving his role as Manchester City manager following Sunday’s Premier League match at home against Aston Villa.

Speculation over the 55-year-old’s future at the Etihad Stadium has been rife for some time, with multiple reports emerging earlier this week claiming that he would step down a year before his contract is due to expire.

Following Man City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, a result that confirmed Arsenal as Premier League champions, Guardiola told reporters that he would hold talks with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak over his future.

Now, Man City have released an emotional video of Guardiola confirming his departure in the summer after 10 transformative and trophy-laden years at the helm of the sky blues.

“When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun,’” Guardiola said.

Guardiola: "Deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal"

"What a time we have had together." ? pic.twitter.com/WpkFecBYT4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2026

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way.

“Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too.

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united.

“Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon, you were there too.

“Players don’t forget - every single instant, moment, me, my staff, this club, everything. What we have done, we have done it for all of you. And you have been just exceptional. You don’t know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy.

“So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me.

“Tony Walsh said in his unforgettable poem this is the place. I’m sorry, Tony: this is my place.

“Noel…I was right. It has been so f****** fun. Love you all.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Guardiola in management, but Man City have confirmed that he has already secured a new job away from the dugout.

© Iconsport

Pep Guardiola: Man City’s greatest manager… and many the Premier League’s greatest manager

Whether Guardiola should go down as the greatest Premier League manager of all time is up for debate, but the Catalan is undoubtedly Man City’s greatest and most successful coach having steered the club to 20 trophies over 10 glorious years.

Six Premier League title, a record five EFL Cup, three FA Cup, three Community Shields, one Champions League – part of a historic treble-winning campaign – one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup is what Guardiola has celebrated during his time at Man City.

Man City’s most recent FA Cup triumph last week secured Guardiola 42nd major trophy of his illustrious 18-year managerial career – in context, Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson won 49 major honours in his 39-year career.

Since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2016, replacing Manuel Pellegrini, Guardiola has won 416 of his 592 matches in charge of Man City across all competitions, boasting an impressive 70.9% win ratio.

Not only will Guardiola be remembered as a perennial winner, but he will be remembered for leaving behind a defining football philosophy that others continue to replicate.

Across a truly remarkable decade at Man City, Guardiola has inspired change like no other manager in the English game and he will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the club.