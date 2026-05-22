Leeds United , Borussia Dortmund join 'race' to sign Bundesliga centre-back this summer

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 11:29 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 11:29

Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly moved ahead in the race for defender Danilho Doekhi this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent at the expiration of his Union Berlin contract in June, when the centre-back will be able to sign for another club ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 term.

Whilst the Bundesliga campaign has already concluded, Leeds face one final fixture in this season's Premier League on Sunday afternoon, when they make the trip to the East London home of West Ham United.

There is little on the line for Daniel Farke's side in terms of tangible rewards, however, the Hammers remain embroiled in a battle for their top-flight status with English giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno Espirito Santo's troops need to win on the weekend and pray that Spurs lose at home to Everton to avoid Championship football for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign at Upton Park.

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Leeds, Dortmund fighting for Doekhi?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds and Borussia Dortmund have moved ahead of other potential suitors in the race for Union Berlin man Doekhi, who is set to depart the capital club over the summer.

The report claims that the Bundesliga giants perceive the 27-year-old as a cost-effective option for their defensive ranks, with the Signal Iduna Park club preparing for another campaign of Champions League action.

The pull of continental football in Dortmund could play a major part in the decision making of Dutchman Doekhi, who might not fancy a potential season of struggle in the Premier League at Leeds.

As well as from the aforementioned duo, multiple clubs in the Saudi Pro League are supposedly keen on the former Vitesse enforcer, however, the player is said to be focused on remaining in European football.

Providing that option and also offering appearances in UEFA competition, Turkish powerhouses Besiktas are believed to be keen on beating Leeds and Dortmund to the signature of Doekhi this summer.

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Danilho 'consistent' Doekhi

After playing 90 minutes of Union Berlin's 4-0 smashing of Augsburg on the final day of the Bundesliga campaign on May 16, Doekhi has officially made it through the entire domestic campaign without missing a minute of action.

That highlights the importance of the 27-year-old defender to the capital club, who are preparing to lose his services to a bigger fish in the European pond ahead of the 2026-27 season.

On top of his defensive capabilities, Doekhi also possesses the ability to make an impact the other end of the pitch, bagging five Bundesliga goals across a total of 34 appearances this campaign.