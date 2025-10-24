Wolves vs. Burnley: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

After eight games into the Premier League season, Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to find a win, increasing pressure on manager Vitor Pereira, especially after he signed a new contract in September.

On paper, entertaining a newly-promoted side like Burnley would be identified as the opportunity where Wolves can turn around their campaign, but the hosts have already lost both matches to the other teams that were playing in the Championship last term.

Meanwhile, Burnley are only two points above the relegation zone and can easily get pulled into the survival scrap, especially because they have yet to win a Premier League game on the road.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 140

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins: 68

Draws: 31

Burnley wins: 41

The history between Wolves and Burnley dates back to 1888, that is 137 years of competition, in which Wolves have come out on top with 68 victories, accounting for a win percentage of 49%.

The Clarets walked away with triumph on 41 occasions (29%), with their largest-ever away win margin coming in 2021, when the visitors departed Molineux with a 4-0 trouncing, under the guidance of Sean Dyche.

Both teams faced each other for five years in a row in the Premier League, until Burnley’s demise in 2024.

The most recent meeting between the two took place in August last year in the EFL Cup, where the Old Gold put in a solid performance to win 2-0 under then manager Gary O’Neil.

Interestingly, it was Goncalo Guedes who netted a brace that night, but he is long gone and now plying his trade in Spain with Real Sociedad.

However, that defeat was Scott Parker’s first experience as Burnley boss against Wolves, rounding up his run of four defeats against this opposition from a personal perspective.

Coincidentally, his opposite number, Vitor Pereira, has never faced Burnley in his managerial career, which means he will be writing history for himself this weekend.

Wolves have only managed two wins across the last 10 head-to-heads; only one of them came in the Premier League, while Burnley registered three successes in that sequence.

Wolves fans will feel they have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, especially with a 2-0 Sherpa Van Trophy final win in 1988, which some may remember.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 28, 2024: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Burnley (EFL Cup)

Apr 02, 2024: Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2022: Burnley 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2020: Burnley 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Jul 15, 2020: Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2019: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2019: Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2018: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2016: Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Nov 07, 2015: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Burnley (Championship)

Apr 27, 2013: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 03, 2012: Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Mar 13, 2010: Burnley 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 20, 2009: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 14, 2009: Burnley 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Nov 08, 2008: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Burnley (Championship)

Mar 15, 2008: Burnley 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 02, 2024: Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2022: Burnley 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2020: Burnley 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Jul 15, 2020: Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2019: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2019: Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2018: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

