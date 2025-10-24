Preview:Wolves vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Only eight fixtures into the Premier League season, and it already feels like Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Premier League battle with Burnley on Sunday, October 26, is definitive.

With 30 games left to play, both clubs have time to move away from the relegation zone, but an upturn in form is needed, especially from the hosts.

Match preview

It is a concern that Wolves have yet to win a game in the Premier League, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table.

However, it needs reminding that the Old Gold started similarly last season, only to comfortably avoid the drop.

Furthermore, their performances have not all been poor, but they have found themselves on the wrong side of the results.

Despite dominating last weekend against Sunderland, creating 16 chances in the game, albeit none of them clear-cut, they went on to lose 2-0.

After that defeat, manager Vitor Pereira alluded to the fact that this weekend’s clash with Burnley is a must-win, and perhaps it is for him, as the hosts are winless across their last six league matches at home.

The good news for the home fans is that their team have prevented Burnley from scoring in each of their last three visits to Molineux, but one win in nine Premier League head-to-heads casts doubt on whether the hosts can get over the line.

Burnley’s 2-0 win last weekend against Leeds United was their first in this competition for over two months, but they managed to do what Wolves could not.

Both of their victories this term have come against their fellow newly-promoted sides, so it remains to be seen if they can overcome an established Premier League outfit.

The Clarets have only won two of their last 44 matches against non-newly promoted teams in England’s top flight.

Additionally, their record on the road is not enviable, because they have won just four of their previous 30 away dates in this division, three of them against newly-promoted teams.

Burnley boss Scott Parker does not enjoy a great personal record against Wolves, as he has lost all four clashes with them.

The visitors will be desperate for three points, especially because it will put some distance between them and the bottom, but also because it will hand them their first points on the road this term.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

LLLDDL

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

LLWDDL

Burnley Premier League form:

LLDLLW

Burnley form (all competitions):

LDLLLW

Team News

Jorgen Strand Larsen has been the main centre of attention at Wolves, as he received heavy criticism for his performance at Sunderland last weekend.

However, the striker revealed that he was battling an Achilles injury and has been playing through the pain in recent weeks, primarily the reason why he has not yet scored in the Premier League or hit the heights of last season.

Hwang Hee-Chan and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde missed out last weekend through minor injury and illness, respectively; they are still doubtful for this one and likely to start from the bench.

The Clarets will definitely be without Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts, while striker Lyle Foster missed out last weekend through a dead leg but should return to the starting 11.

Jacob Bruun Larsen was taken off at Leeds last week, but it is possible that it was a touch of cramp and he was hauled as a precaution.

Parker will continue relying on Jaidon Anthony, as the winger registered five goal involvements in eight appearances this season (G4, A1).

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes; Arias, Larsen, Gomes

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Burnley

Burnley’s failure to register a single point away from home this season suggests that the hosts could finally score their first win of the campaign.

Wolves are unbeaten across their last three meetings with the Clarets, and that run seems set to continue this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Byron David Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email