Preview: Sunderland vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 22 May 2026 12:01 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 12:05

Sunderland’s commendable 2025-26 Premier League season could still conclude with the Black Cats securing a European berth for the first time in 53 years, as they welcome Chelsea to the Stadium of Light in Sunday’s final round.

Separated by two places in the standings, the mid-table hosts’ day may end with Regis Le Bris’s side claiming a Europa League or Conference League berth, but they must win to give themselves a chance of either outcome.

Match preview

Sunderland’s summer of change after regaining promotion saw many earmark them for immediate relegation; however, the Black Cats have confounded pre-season predictions, putting themselves in the top half ahead of Sunday’s 38th round.

Besides sitting ahead of their fierce rivals Newcastle United — who are a place and two points behind — the Wearside outfit may still finish in one of the European spots if they secure maximum points against Chelsea and other results go their way.

Sunderland are a point behind this weekend’s visitors, who currently occupy eighth place for a Conference League playoff round position, even if Brentford — also a point ahead of the Black Cats — are in pole position to capitalise on any slip-up by the Blues.

The best-case scenario for Le Bris’s team would be finishing seventh, a position Brighton & Hove Albion hold, to secure Europa League involvement, but that outcome depends on Manchester United defeating the Seagulls at the Amex, Liverpool getting the better of Brentford at Anfield and Sunderland doing their job against Chelsea on Wearside.

Despite the home team's ambition, they face the historical disadvantage of not completing the double over their West London visitors since the 2000-01 season.

This campaign presents the Black Cats with an undeniable opportunity to end that wait, especially since the capital club may have mixed feelings about participation in next season’s Conference League.

While Chelsea supporters may want another win for Callum McFarlane’s side after Tuesday’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur ended their seven-match wait for a Premier League victory, the downside is that it could lead to uninspiring trips in Europe’s third-tier competition, which the Blues already won in the 2024-25 season under Enzo Maresca.

On the other hand, though, a Chelsea victory and a Brighton draw or loss against Michael Carrick’s United side would take the Londoners above the seventh-placed Seagulls.

Although the Premier League landscape is now different and more competitive, the Blues have previously benefitted from not playing in Europe under Antonio Conte in 2016-17 but endured a mixed 2023-24 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino despite effectively playing once a week that year, resulting in a sixth-place finish.

As such, it will be curious to observe McFarlane’s approach on Sunday as his interim spell concludes, and his players’ motivation on Wearside will make for interesting viewing for a side seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since a four-game streak in January-February — they beat Brentford (2-0), Crystal Palace (3-1), West Ham United (3-2) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1).

Although the Blues’ motivation is uncertain, failure to win away from home since early March’s 4-1 success at Europa League winners Aston Villa suggests that travelling supporters will be more cautious than optimistic heading into their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland Premier League form:

W

L

L

D

D

W

Chelsea Premier League form:

L

L

L

L

D

W

Chelsea form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Omar Alderete’s status will be assessed before Sunday, after he went off after 23 minutes in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Everton.

Likely missing through injury are Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee) and Simon Moore (wrist), while Dan Ballard will serve the final match of a three-game suspension after his dismissal against Wolves at the start of May.

Enzo Le Fee scored and assisted in the above win over Everton, bringing him to 11 goal contributions for the season, three more than Brian Brobbey, with his assist for Brobbey against the Toffees placing him level with Sunderland Player of the Season Granit Xhaka on six.

The former Arsenal captain could equal his previous high of seven assists — set in 2017-18 and matched in 2022-23 — by playing a direct part in a team-mate’s goal on Sunday.

Apart from the doubtful Joao Pedro, who missed Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Spurs due to a knock, Enzo Fernandez has been Chelsea’s most decisive player, with his opening goal and match-winning assist taking his overall contributions to 14 (10 goals, four assists).

After sitting out the derby victory over Tottenham, World Cup-bound Reece James could return for the campaign’s final game, while Trevoh Chalobah could also start at centre-back.

Levi Colwill, understandably omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s 26-player squad after only just returning from a severe knee injury, may return to the XI; Joao Pedro could also be reinstated after missing the Spurs win due to a knock.

Although Romeo Lavia is touch-and-go after missing the last two games because of a minor issue, definitely absent for Sunday are Estevao Willian (thigh), Jesse Derry (head) and Jamie Gittens (thigh), while Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, O’Nien, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Fernandez; Joao Pedro

We say: Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea

Sunderland’s final-day incentive to play in Europe next season after waiting 53 years suggests that the motivated Wearside club could edge out their London visitors on Sunday.

While Chelsea have the superior pedigree, their mixed enthusiasm could hold them back at the Stadium of Light.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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