Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid: Alvaro Arbeloa issues major update on Los Blancos future

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 13:39 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 13:41

Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that he will be standing down as Real Madrid head coach following Saturday night's La Liga contest with Athletic Bilbao.

The 43-year-old was appointed the club's interim head coach following the departure of Xabi Alonso earlier this year, and he has taken charge of 27 matches for Los Blancos, boasting a record of 17 wins, two draws and eight defeats.

Arbeloa has been unable to deliver a trophy, though, and Jose Mourinho is expected to be confirmed as Real Madrid's head coach for a second time next week.

"I want to see a great match and say goodbye to the fans by giving them a victory and a great effort. Playing the last game at home is special and different. The most important thing on a day like tomorrow is to make them enjoy it," Arbeloa told reporters ahead of Sunday's final match of the season at home to Athletic.

"Hopefully, it’s a 'see you later' because I have always considered this my home. I have been part of Real Madrid for 20 years in many roles, and I will always consider it my home.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Arbeloa will stand down as Real Madrid head coach following Athletic contest

"It’s clear that this will be my last match this season as coach of Real Madrid, but I don’t know if it will be the last of my life as a Real Madrid coach. I will try to enjoy it and focus on winning."

When asked whether he could potentially be a part of Mourinho's coaching staff, Arbeloa said: “I’m not here to talk about possibilities. In Mou’s case, I think he has a fantastic coaching staff, as good as he is, and I think he is very well surrounded.

"If he comes to Real Madrid, he will do so with his coaching staff, as it should be. There is no possibility that I could be part of it. I’ve spent four months not thinking about myself, focusing on Real Madrid and the next game. Starting Monday, it will be time for me to think about what’s best for me.

"A year ago, I saw myself coaching in the academy, with the Juvenil A team, and now I am here. I have already made the leap, improved greatly over these four months, and I feel prepared for new challenges. Starting Monday, I will think about them.”

© Imago

Arbeloa not expecting to be a part of Mourinho's coaching staff at Real Madrid

When asked if he had any advice for Real Madrid's next manager, Arbeloa said: “I’m not in a position to give much advice. Surely the coach who comes in will be someone with a lot of experience. I don’t think there’s a coach in the world who hasn’t had some differences with their players.

"It’s normal, especially in a locker room like this one. Everyone has great ambition to play. In every match, there are more players who are unhappy than those who are satisfied.

"These are situations that, in a year like this where many things have come together, are difficult to manage, with a lot of frustration, and it’s normal for differences to arise.

“I always focus on the positive things. I’ve had many players who were very committed, who made great efforts, and who were by my side.

"I cherish the good relationships I’ve had with many of them. With others, where I’ve had differences, I’ve solved them without problems. I have great relationships with almost all of them. I will hold on to the affection, respect, and attitude they’ve shown.”

There is still a chance that Arbeloa could revert back to his role as Real Madrid Castilla manager, having been in charge of the B team before being promoted following Alonso's departure.

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