England World Cup 2026 squad: Who should Thomas Tuchel have chosen?

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 14:23 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 14:25

England's 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup was announced on Friday morning, and as per usual, Thomas Tuchel's picks were largely lambasted.

The German talked up the cohesion and confidence his selected players built up during the September, October and November camps, the latter of which saw England become the first UEFA nation to guarantee a spot at the next quadrennial competition.

However, the players who did not make the squad inevitably made more headlines than those who earned their tickets to North America - but who exactly should and should not be on the plane across the Atlantic?

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to select your perfect England squad for the 2026 World Cup - be sure to share your selections with your friends and on social media!

England World Cup 2026 squad: Who are the biggest omissions?

It is not outlandish to suggest that the only area of England's World Cup with no controversy is the goalkeepers, where Jordan Pickford, James Trafford and Dean Henderson were shoo-ins.

Newcastle United fans could argue that Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope have both played more Premier League minutes than Manchester City backup Trafford, but neither Magpies man has convinced, while Trafford has played a key role in two domestic cup triumphs for Pep Guardiola's charges.

On the red side of Manchester, Harry Maguire expressed shock and disappointment at his snub, which came in spite of the major tournament regular helping to lead Manchester United back into the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Tuchel has also taken a chance at left-back with no Lewis Hall or Luke Shaw, and on the opposite side with no Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was always considered a long shot for selection given his struggles for both fitness and form at Real Madrid.

None of James Garner, Alex Scott or Adam Wharton will be gracing the England midfield with their presence either, nor will Curtis Jones, meaning that Liverpool will not be represented in the Three Lions' World Cup team for the first time in 40 years.

However, the most notable exclusions come in the final third, as Cole Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Danny Welbeck and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who have 65 Premier League goals between them this season - are all missing.