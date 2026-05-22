England World Cup squad: Liverpool suffer unwanted 40-year first after Thomas Tuchel makes controversial selection

By Saikat Mandal | 22 May 2026 18:31 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 18:45

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his 26-man 2026 World Cup squad for England national team, and notably, there is not a single Liverpool player included in the final selection.

Tuchel’s squad announcement has inevitably sparked debate, with several controversial calls and a few high-profile omissions sure to divide opinion.

While questions may be asked over the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Morgan Gibbs-White or Phil Foden, Liverpool’s complete absence from the squad arguably reflects the club’s current reality more than any anti-Anfield bias.

A striking Opta stat underlines the scale of the moment: for the first time since the 1986 World Cup, England will head into a major tournament without a single Liverpool player in the squad.

Deep issues at Liverpool - identity crisis?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Under Jurgen Klopp, there was a deliberate effort to strengthen Liverpool’s English core, and for a period, the club contributed multiple players to the national team setup.

That pipeline has dried up significantly. In the current squad, only Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez could realistically have entered the conversation, and even those cases come with major caveats.

Gomez has drifted out of the England picture largely because persistent injury setbacks have prevented him from building any sustained momentum at club level, making it difficult for Tuchel to justify his inclusion ahead of more consistently available options.

Jones presents a more intriguing case. The midfielder showed encouraging signs during Tuchel’s early spell in charge, and there was a growing sense that England had found a technically assured midfield operator capable of offering balance and control.

However, his inconsistent role under Arne Slot has undoubtedly hurt his chances, and while the decision to favour experience in the form of Jordan Henderson may frustrate some, Jones ultimately has not built enough momentum to make the omission truly shocking.

Rio Ngumoha: Liverpool's next big hope?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The 17-year-old winger has been included in England’s extended training group travelling to Florida for the pre-tournament warm-up camp, offering a significant early endorsement of his potential.

Ngumoha has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Liverpool, and his involvement suggests Tuchel and his staff see genuine long-term promise in the teenager.

Alongside players such as Alex Scott and Josh King, the youngster will provide additional cover while players from clubs involved in European finals complete their domestic commitments.

While Ngumoha is not expected to make the final tournament squad, the experience of training alongside England’s elite players could prove invaluable in his development, and perhaps offer Liverpool supporters a glimpse of the club’s next homegrown hope.

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