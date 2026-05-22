England World Cup squad: Alex Scott among Three Lions players set to be involved in pre-camp

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 16:17

England boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott will travel as a training player to this summer's World Cup.

The Three Lions are preparing for their first major tournament without Gareth Southgate at the helm since 2016, when Roy Hodgson's men disgraced the nation with a round-of-16 European Championships exit to Iceland.

On Friday morning (May 22), current head coach Tuchel announced his 26-man squad for football's biggest tournament, with the selections of the German certainly ruffling feathers across the country.

A host of high-profile names have missed out on the North American occasion, including Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, as well as attacking outlets Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

There are also a couple of surprise picks for the Three Lions, with Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn and Jordan Henderson making it into the 26-man cohort for the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Scott named in England training squad

Whilst complete focus will be on England attempting to win their first major trophy since 1966, there is also an educational value on offer for some of the Three Lions' stars of the future this summer.

As a result, England boss Tuchel has decided to bring Bournemouth star Scott to North America as a training player, gaining important experience of being around a national team during a major tournament.

As well as the 22-year-old midfielder, Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool and Fulham starlet Joshua King are also set to make the trip across the pond, alongside training goalkeeper Jason Steele, who is currently second choice at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Scott has started 34 matches in the Premier League this season, with Andoni Iraola's troops still dreaming of reaching the Champions League with a victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting sixth in the top-flight rankings, the Cherries are already guaranteed Europa League football at least, with the South Coast club preparing to feature in continental competition for the first time in their humble history.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sensible Tuchel selections

Whilst some will argue that Scott should be involved in the 26-man squad, it is undeniable that the experience of being around the England camp this summer should do wonders for the Bournemouth man.

On the other end of the experience scale, Jordan Henderson is heading to yet another major tournament, with his leadership qualities enough to bag him a spot in the plans ahead of Adam Wharton.

Tuchel's decision to bring three central strikers has raised plenty of eyebrows, with Ivan Toney coming back from international obscurity to bag a spot on England's plane, which departs on June 1.