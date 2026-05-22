Preview: Parma vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 22 May 2026 16:13

Three consecutive defeats have left Parma’s end-of-season form in tatters, and Carlos Cuesta’s side will be desperate to sign off in front of their own supporters when fellow mid-table outfit Sassuolo visit the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon in the final round of Serie A.

Neither club has anything significant left to play for, but Sassuolo arrive with a slim chance of finishing in the top half of the table.

Match preview

It has been a steady if unspectacular campaign for Parma, who sit 13th with 42 points, though their recent form has taken a sharp downturn at precisely the wrong moment.

Cuesta’s side have won just two of their last 11 matches, and at home the picture is similarly bleak - four wins, six draws and eight defeats at the Stadio Ennio Tardini across the season.

Parma have conceded in three successive games and arrive into the final day on the back of three consecutive defeats, a run that includes a spirited but ultimately fruitless 3-2 home loss to AS Roma, before a 1-0 defeat away at Como continued the slide.

Their defensive record has been the defining feature of the season - just 27 goals scored across the campaign, and while that conservatism helped them build a platform of 42 points, it has made for difficult viewing in recent weeks.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Sassuolo arrive in 11th place on 49 points, seven ahead of their hosts, and their first season back in the top flight following promotion has been a largely positive one, with Fabio Grosso’s side establishing themselves comfortably in mid-table.

On the road, however, the visitors have struggled for consistency, posting five wins, five draws and eight defeats away from home for a return of 20 points, and they have not won in any of their last 12 away matches, a run that now stretches to five consecutive games without a victory on the road.

Their most recent defeat came at home, where they lost 3-2 to a relegation-battling Lecce side, having come from behind twice only to concede a 95th-minute winner - a result that followed a 2-1 loss at Torino and left Grosso’s side on a two-match losing run.

Sassuolo have scored in three consecutive matches, which underlines their attacking output, but that threat has not been enough to prevent results going against them, and they head into Sunday knowing a win is required if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top half.

The reverse fixture between the two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw, and across the 13 previous meetings in all competitions, Parma hold the advantage with five wins to Sassuolo’s three.

At the Stadio Ennio Tardini specifically, Parma have won three of the six home encounters between the sides, with Sassuolo claiming two.

Parma Serie A form:

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Sassuolo Serie A form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Parma head into the final day with a lengthy injury list. Benjamin Cremaschi is sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Filippo Rinaldi and Jacob Ondrejka are both unavailable due to physical discomfort.

Adrian Bernabe and Nesta Elphege are out with muscle injuries, and Matija Frigan remains sidelined with the cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out for an extended period.

Gaetano Oristanio is also absent with a knee problem, leaving Cuesta with limited options as he looks to end the campaign on a positive note.

Sassuolo arrive with their own absentee concerns. Daniel Boloca is out with a meniscus injury, while Filippo Romagna is unavailable with physical discomfort and Sebastian Walukiewicz is sidelined with a leg injury.

Jay Idzes is absent with a heel complaint, and Fali Cande is ruled out with a muscle injury, while Edoardo Pieragnolo is also unavailable for Sunday’s fixture.

Dominico Berardi is expected to spearhead the Sassuolo attack alongside M’bala Nzola and Armand Lauriente, with that front three carrying the main creative responsibility for Grosso’s side.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Circati, Troilo, Valenti; Del Prato, Keita, Ordonez, Carboni, Caviglia; Strefezza, Pellegrino

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Turati; Coulibaly, Felipe, Muharemovic, Garcia; Matic, Thorstvedt, Kone; Berardi, Nzola, Lauriente

We say: Parma 1-1 Sassuolo

The reverse fixture produced a 1-1 draw, and with neither side carrying momentum into Sunday, Parma on a three-match losing run and Sassuolo without a win in five away games, there is little to suggest a dramatically different outcome this time around.

Sassuolo’s attacking trio gives them the tools to hurt a Parma defence that has been breached in three successive matches, but Cuesta’s side have shown enough resolve at home across the season to make the Tardini a difficult place to win, and another share of the spoils looks the most likely way this one ends.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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