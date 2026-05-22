Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Levi Colwill, Joao Pedro updates provided ahead of pivotal Sunderland game

By Darren Plant | 22 May 2026 15:57

Interim Chelsea head coach Calum McFarlane has suggested that Levi Colwill and Joao Pedro are in contention to return against Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues make the trip to the Stadium of Light looking for the victory that would secure a top-eight finish in the Premier League table.

However, with Sunderland able to overtake Chelsea with a win in front of their own supporters, it is a pivotal game in the race for European football.

Chelsea remained in the hunt for continental qualification with a 2-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, a game which Colwill and Pedro sat out.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, McFarlane hinted that the pair were in line to be named in his squad.

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McFarlane provides Chelsea injury update

On Colwill and Pedro, McFarlane told reporters: "Yeah, they both trained today. Still got another day to see, but both promising, both hopeful that they'll be fit for Sunday."

McFarlane was also quizzed on the fitness of Reece James, who remained as an unused substitute against Spurs.

That was a consequence of his recent return from a hamstring injury and playing 83 minutes of last weekend's FA Cup final.

He added: "Reece has trained today. We're playing a day by day with Reece. He's fit, he's in good condition. We just know that we have to manage Reece correctly over the last couple of games.

"He played a lot of minutes in the final. I'll go back to it, it's a tough game. It's a really good side, so it's going to take a lot out of you.

"We didn't want to risk him on Tuesday. We felt like we had enough to see the game out, which was correct. We're hoping to have Reece back on Sunday."

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Will Chelsea trio all start at Sunderland?

Despite the success on Tuesday, it would be a surprise if James, Colwill and Pedro did not start against Sunderland.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen who they would replace, with Jorrel Hato - who could drop out for Colwill - being one of Chelsea's best performers in recent months.

The view may also be that James should be used in central midfield rather than at right-back, a position that would theoretically require more sharp sprints.

If that was McFarlane's approach, Andrey Santos would miss out and be selected on the substitutes' bench.

Sunderland vs. Chelsea Premier League Match Preview