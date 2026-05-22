Preview: Fulham vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 22 May 2026 14:55

Simply scrapping for a top-half finish on the final day of the Premier League season, 49-pointers Fulham and Newcastle United lock horns at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

While both sides are only three points off eighth-placed Chelsea, the Blues face 10th-placed Sunderland on the final day, meaning that the Cottagers and the Magpies' European chances have already gone up in smoke.

Match preview

A name that has perhaps flown under the radar during the chaotic managerial merry-go-round, Marco Silva is expected to take charge of his final Fulham match in Premier League gameweek 38 - if reports are to be believed.

The Portuguese has continuously swerved questions about his future as his contract winds down, but he has reportedly agreed to take over from Jose Mourinho at Benfica, thus ending a five-year and 229-match stint at Craven Cottage.

Silva has been unable to fulfil Fulham's European ambitions during his time in the capital, thanks partly to an underwhelming end to the 2025-26 Premier League season, in which the Cottagers have won just one of their last six games and have taken one point from the last nine on offer.

The Cottagers' attacking deficiencies were on full display once again in their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, where Antonee Robinson's penalty marked just their second goal from their last six matches and left Fulham 13th in the Premier League table, two points off the top half.

Home has been where the heart is for Silva in 2025-26, though, as 10 of Fulham's 14 Premier League wins this season have been achieved at Craven Cottage; only Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa have prevailed more times in front of their own fans.

Boasting an identical record to that of their hosts - 14 wins, seven draws and an unsightly 16 defeats in Premier League matches this season - Newcastle sit two places better off by virtue of their superior goal difference.

However, Europe is also no longer a possibility for Eddie Howe's men, despite their best efforts during an end-of-season revival, which has seen them take seven points from their last three games after a four-match losing sequence.

The Magpies all but condemned West Ham United to their Championship fate in last weekend's 3-1 victory over the Irons, although Taty Castellanos's astonishing consolation means that Howe's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games.

Furthermore, only four of Newcastle's 18 Premier League away matches this season have seen the Magpies emerge victorious, although their two such triumphs in 2026 came against London clubs in Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Howe also masterminded 2-1 wins over Fulham in the league and EFL Cup earlier this season - two of Newcastle's eight victories from their last 10 matches with the home side - but this exact battle in 2024 ended in a 3-1 success for Benfica-bound Silva.

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Newcastle lynchpin Sandro Tonali had seemingly played his last game of the season when he came off with a hamstring problem against West Ham, but Howe has not ruled the Italy international out of the trip to Craven Cottage.

Joe Willock is on hand to step in for Tonali if required though, while none of Joelinton (thigh), Tino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (foot), Emil Krafth (knee) or Lewis Miley (calf) will be involved.

An unused substitute for the third game running last weekend, Anthony Gordon is not expected to force his way into the XI for what will likely be his final game, despite Howe exclaiming that the wantaway winger has been "great" since his return from injury.

Speaking of wide man coming back from fitness problems, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon is back in training following a muscular concern and has a chance of being involved, albeit most likely as a substitute.

Integral defender Joachim Andersen is still serving his suspension, though, while 18-year-old striker Jonah Kusi-Asare has a knee injury but would not have forced his way into the XI anyway.

Ten-goal winger Harry Wilson was dropped to the bench at Molineux following five straight Premier League games without a goal or assist, but the Welshman should be restored for what is looking likely to be his final Fulham appearance.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Lukic; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Willock; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey; Osula

We say: Fulham 1-2 Newcastle United

Craven Cottage has often brought out the best in Fulham this season, but the Cottagers' attacking output has decreased significantly as the season has worn on, whereas Newcastle are finally firing again.

We expect Howe's men to potentially sneak into the top 10 spots with a final triumph of the term, therefore marking a bitter end to Silva's Fulham journey.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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