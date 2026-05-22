Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 14:51

Battling for a spot in next season's Championship, Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County clash at Wembley Stadium for the League One playoff final on Sunday.

The Trotters dispatched Bradford City earlier this month to make the showpiece match, whilst the Hatters managed to get the better of minnows Stevenage over two legs.

Match preview

Following a seven-season absence - which has included a drop down to League Two in 2020 - Bolton Wanderers are on the verge of rubbing shoulders in the Championship for the first time since 2019.

The Trotters upset the odds in their semi-final versus Bradford, with a pair of 1-0 victories leading to a two-goal aggregate success, guaranteeing their spot at the national stadium this weekend.

Coming off the bench to bag the decisive goal at the base of the Bantams last time out, Xavier Simons picked a perfect time to net his first strike for Bolton, who were previously regulars in the Premier League.

Across the regular season and playoff action, Steven Schumacher's side have lost just one of their past six matches (W3 D2), with their last defeat away from home coming at Cardiff City on April 11.

Bolton are competing in the League One playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons, with the Trotters certainly knocking on the Championship door as they look to escape the stresses of the third tier.

© Imago / Focus Images

As was the case with Bolton, Stockport County kept back-to-back clean sheets during their semi-final schedule to book a spot at Wembley, sealing a 3-0 aggregate success over sixth-placed Stevenage.

Boasting a one-goal advantage from the first leg, the Hatters wasted no time in securing progression last time out at Edgeley Park, where first-half goals from Louie Barry and Kyle Wootton put the tie beyond the Boro.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown in the capital, Stockport have won four of their last five third-tier battles, last tasting defeat away from Edgeley Park on March 14, when champions Lincoln City picked up maximum points.

On a similar trajectory to Hollywood-backed Wrexham in recent times, the Hatters have enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence in the EFL from the National League, playing sixth-tier football as recently as 2019.

A cause for Greater Manchester optimism ahead of this weekend, Stockport are unbeaten across all four of their League One battles with Bolton (W3 D1) since returning to the level in 2024.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W D D L W W

Stockport County League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Bolton are sweating over the fitness of centre-back Eoin Toal, who was forced off during the second-leg victory at Bradford.

Chris Forino-Joseph will require a new partner at the back if the Northern Irishman is deemed unfit, possibly leading to a defensive rejig.

George Johnston would be expected to move into the centre of defence, with youngster Max Conway coming in at left-back.

Amid continued defensive absentees, Stockport's leading goalscorer Wootton is fulfilling a centre-back role alongside Ethan Pye.

The Hatters have a plethora of attacking options for Wembley, with Barry, Josh Stokes and Ben Osborn all elite players at League One level.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tulu, Forino-Joseph, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon, Cozier-Duberry, Rodrigues, Cissoko; Burstow

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Wootton, Pye, Edun; Norwood, Bailey, Barry, Stokes, Osborn; Olaofe

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Stockport County

With potential injury disruptions in the form of Toal, Bolton could be forced to field a makeshift backline on Sunday.

That will only help an exciting-looking Stockport side on their quest for promotion to the Championship for the first time since 2002.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.