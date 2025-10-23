Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle and Fulham.





© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 82

Newcastle wins: 34

Draws: 15

Fulham wins: 33

Newcastle United and Fulham have faced each other a total of 81 times across all competitions, with the Magpies just edging the head-to-head record having posted 34 wins to the Cottagers' 33, while there have also been 15 draws between these two teams.

Their very first meeting took place back in March 1908 when Newcastle thrashed Fulham 6-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals, almost two years before beating them by a 4-0 scoreline in the second round.

Between 1934 and 1984, Newcastle and Fulham regularly butted heads in Divisions One and Two, with the Cottagers claiming 15 wins compared to the Magpies' 13 across 38 league encounters. Newcastle did come out on top in three of their five domestic cup ties during this period, though.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Newcastle have faced Fulham on 34 occasions in the top flight and have won 15 times compared to the Cottagers' 14 triumphs, while the spoils have been shared just four times.

Fulham initially got the better of Newcastle, winning 12 times between 2001 and 2014, while they Cottagers also won both home and away against the Magpies when they locked horns in the Championship in the 2016-17 campaign, winning 4-1 on aggregate.

However, since then, Newcastle have accumulated 20 points across their last 10 Premier League meetings with Fulham, winning six of those including 4-0 and 4-1 away successes in May 2019 and October 2022 respectively.

Fulham's nine-game winless run against Newcastle was ended when Marco Silva's side secured a 3-1 home victory in the Premier League in September 2024, and they completed the double over the Magpies courtesy of a 2-1 comeback victory at St James' Park almost five months later.

Previous meetings

Feb 01, 2025: Newcastle 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2024: Fulham 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Fulham 0-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2024: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Dec 16, 2023: Newcastle 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 15, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: Fulham 1-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Fulham 0-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2018: Newcastle 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2017: Newcastle 1-3 Fulham (Championship)

Aug 05, 2016: Fulham 1-0 Newcastle (Championship)

Mar 15, 2014: Fulham 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2013: Newcastle 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2013: Newcastle 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2012: Fulham 2-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2012: Fulham 5-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2011: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2011: Fulham 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 01, 2025: Newcastle 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2024: Fulham 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Fulham 0-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2023: Newcastle 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 15, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: Fulham 1-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Fulham 0-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2018: Newcastle 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)