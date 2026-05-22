Fulham lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Harry Wilson decision made

Fulham manager Marco Silva could rip up his attacking playbook when the Cottagers close out the Premier League season at home to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.
The hosts settled for a 1-1 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend at Molineux, where Antonee Robinson's penalty marked just the Cottagers' second goal from their last six matches.
None of Rodrigo Muniz, Emile Smith Rowe or Oscar Bobb had the desired impact up front against the Championship-bound Old Gold, so Silva could try out a new attacking formula with nothing tangible at stake.
Soon-to-be free agent Harry Wilson is likely to be restored to the attack, as the Welshman aims to build on his 10 goals and six assists for the Premier League season, as part of an experimental offence with Joshua King, Kevin and Raul Jimenez.
Kevin starting on the left could see Alex Iwobi dropped back into a deeper midfield role alongside Sasa Lukic, as Sander Berge - who only lasted until half time against Wolves - drops out of the side.
Ryan Sessegnon is back in training following a muscular injury and might threaten Robinson's place at left-back, but last week's scorer is anticipated to keep his place.
The same goes for Issa Diop and Calvin Bassey in defence, as Joachim Andersen remains suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.
Fulham possible starting lineup:
Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Lukic; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez
Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Fulham vs. Newcastle:
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