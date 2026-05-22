Sunderland lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Granit Xhaka eyes assist milestone

By Seye Omidiora | 22 May 2026 18:02 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 18:08

Sunderland midfielders Enzo Le Fee and Granit Xhaka will both eye starts on Sunday as they look to beat each other on the club's assists log on the final matchday against Chelsea.

Xhaka currently sits level with Le Fee on six assists and is just one away from matching his career-best Premier League tally of seven, previously achieved during his time with Arsenal.

Le Fee reached that milestone after scoring and setting up striker Brian Brobbey in last weekend's 3-1 victory over Everton, taking the Frenchman's total seasonal goal involvements to 11.

Brobbey is expected to lead the line once more on Wearside, supported in the final third by Le Fee, Nilson Angulo and Trai Hume.

Behind that attacking trio, Xhaka should be partnered by Sadiki in the engine room, but Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris has selection dilemmas further back.

Central defender Omar Alderete will be assessed closer to kick-off after limping off just 23 minutes into the win at Goodison Park, while Dan Ballard is definitely unavailable as he serves the final match of a three-game ban.

Nordi Mukiele and Luke O'Nien are primed to form the central defensive pairing, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Reinildo Mandava should assume full-back responsibilities to complete the back four, shielding Robin Roefs in the Sunderland goal.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, O’Nien, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Sunderland

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