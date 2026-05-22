Chelsea lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Reece James, Levi Colwill and Joao Pedro eye starts

By Seye Omidiora | 22 May 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 18:08

Chelsea interim boss Callum McFarlane could welcome Reece James, Levi Colwill and Joao Pedro back into his starting lineup for Sunday's final-day Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Forward Joao Pedro missed Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur with a knock, but if passed fit, he will likely be reinstated to lead the line ahead of Enzo Fernandez, who was the star of the show in the derby with a decisive goal and assist.

The Argentine's match-winning display took his seasonal tally to 14 direct goal contributions, and he will pull the creative strings in the final third alongside Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto.

McFarlane remains short of alternative wide options, however, as Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens are sidelined with thigh injuries, Jesse Derry is out with a head issue and Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended.

In the engine room, Romeo Lavia is touch-and-go after a minor problem kept him out of the last two matches, meaning Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos should preserve their central partnership.

Further back, World Cup-bound captain James is tipped to return at right-back after sitting out the midweek London derby, which could see Trevoh Chalobah move into a central defensive role.

Chalobah is poised to partner the returning Colwill, who will be eager to get more minutes under his belt after his recent recovery from a severe knee injury saw him omitted from Thomas Tuchel's 26-player England squad.

Marc Cucurella is expected to complete the back four on the left, shielding long-time number one Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Fernandez; Joao Pedro

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Chelsea

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