Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta to 'demand' £20m to sell attacker as Premier League revamp targeted this summer

By Lewis Nolan | 28 May 2026 00:19

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is reported to be available for a fee of £20m this summer transfer window.

The Gunners may have been crowned Premier League champions, but they cannot yet relax and enjoy their success as they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side will travel to Hungary this weekend with his squad largely available, including all three of his main striker options.

Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz have played well in the latter parts of the season, whereas Gabriel Jesus has struggled for minutes on the pitch.

Journalist David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that Arsenal would consider offers of £20m from the several clubs that have expressed interest in the Brazilian, who has just a year left on his contract.

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Gabriel Jesus: The right time for Mikel Arteta to sell striker

When Jesus originally joined Arsenal from Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he was part of a fluid attack featuring Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and he managed to score six goals and provide six assists in the top flight.

The 29-year-old has since struggled for form and fitness, with the centre-forward starting just 26 league matches since the start of 2023-24.

GABRIEL JESUS: PREMIER LEAGUE STATS AT ARSENAL Appearances: 84 Starts: 50 Minutes: 4,579 Goals: 21 Assists: 11

Jesus found the back of the net 10 times in those games, and he has firmly been displaced by Gyokeres and Havertz in the pecking order.

While he could be useful to keep around for domestic cup clashes, a move away would be advisable if the attacker has ambitions of playing regularly.

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Arsenal's summer transfer window: Is Morgan Rogers enough?

The Gunners will almost certainly be active in the summer window, and there have already been credible links to Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers.

If Arsenal have to make room in their squad before signing talents such as the Villa star, then selling Jesus would be sensible.

While Rogers would add significantly to the Londoners, there is still concern about other areas in attack considering Gyokeres struggled for the vast majority of the campaign.

The Swede has failed to score in 38 of his 54 games under Arteta, though it is hard to see Arsenal spending more on another striker if Villa demand a significant sum for Rogers.