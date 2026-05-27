Netherlands World Cup squad announced: Fifteen Premier League inclusions, but £29.5m signing misses out

By Darren Plant | 27 May 2026 15:36

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong has been left out of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Frimpong was viewed as a first-choice pick under Ronald Koeman when he left Bayer Leverkusen for Anfield during the summer transfer window.

However, the £29.5m signing has struggled to impress or stay fit during his first campaign on Merseyside, with just two assists coming from 30 outings in the Premier League and Champions League.

As well as completing 90 minutes on just two occasions since the March international break, Frimpong has made just two appearances for his country since October.

Therefore, Koeman has made the decision to leave out the 25-year-old, while he has also opted to select Arsenal's Jurrien Timber.

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Timber given chance to prove fitness

The 24-year-old has not made an appearance for the Gunners since suffering an ankle injury in a Premier League match against Everton on March 14.

Nevertheless, with the versatile defender pushing to be fit for Saturday's Champions League final, Koeman has opted to select him in the travelling group.

As many as 15 players from the Premier League have been included, including six of the seven defenders.

Fellow Liverpool player Ryan Gravenberch is the standout name in the midfield ranks, while his out-of-form club teammate Cody Gakpo features among the attacking contingent.

Uncapped Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has been picked as the third-choice stopper.

Of those who may have anticipated a potential call-up, Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij and Sunderland loanee Lutsharel Geertruida may feel most aggrieved to miss out.