Preview: South Africa vs Nicaragua - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 27 May 2026 14:24

South Africa and Nicaragua square off in an international friendly in Johannesburg on Friday.

While the Bafana Bafana are preparing for their first World Cup since 2010, the visitors to the Orlando Stadium are bidding to cause a mighty upset.

Match preview

Having been drawn in a World Cup group involving Mexico, Czech Republic and South Korea, South Africa will feel that they have a chance of ending their wait to progress to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Hugo Broos' side must significantly improve having won just two of their last six matches in all competitions.

Bafana Bafana were able to reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of the year, eventually losing to Cameroon after overcoming Zimbabwe and Angola in the group phase.

However, in back-to-back friendlies with Panama in March, South Africa failed to prevail from either fixture, emphasising that they should be regarded as a World Cup minnow ahead of the 2026 edition.

A 1-1 draw in Durban was followed by a 2-1 defeat in Cape Town, and you have to go back to November - a 3-1 victory over Zambia - for the last time that South Africa won a match by more than a one-goal margin.

© Imago / Gallo Images

As for Nicaragua, the nation ranked in 131st position in the FIFA World Rankings are merely looking to rediscover some form.

Although they progressed through to the third stage of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying stage, they collected just four points from their six fixtures.

Twelve goals were conceded across four defeats to Haiti, Costa Rica and Honduras, although they did beat the latter by a 2-0 scoreline in the home encounter.

Juan Cruz Real is now preparing for a double-header against South Africa and Paraguay, the second of those contests taking place in Asuncion on June 5.

South Africa form (all competitions):

W L W L D L

Nicaragua form (all competitions):

L L L W L L

Team News

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

With Mamelodi Sundowns having been in CAF Champions League action last weekend, the likes of Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams could all be rested for this contest.

That could see Sipho Chaine, Thabang Matuludi, Bradley Cross, Sphephelo Sithole and Thalente Mbatha selected in their place.

This is the last fixture before Broos names his South Africa World Cup squad.

Nicaragua will make a number of changes with Cruz Real having named a squad of players that are largely between 20 and 25 years of age.

Evert Martinez could make just his fifth appearance at centre-back, while goalkeeper Alyer Lopez may feature for just the seventh time.

Edgar Castillo could be introduced for just his third outing in attack, reward for racking up 10 goals and six assists from just 16 appearances for CS Sebaco this season.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Chaine; Matuludi, Okon, Mbokasi, Cross; Sithole, Mbatha; Hlongwane, Mofokeng, Moremi; Foster

Nicaragua possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Rivera, Cano, E.Martinez, Velasquez; Moncada, Montes, Coronel; Castillo, J.Martinez; Garcia

We say: South Africa 3-1 Nicaragua

With the home side missing a number of players for this contest, the visitors will fancy their chances of causing a notable upset. However, when there is a 71-place gap in the FIFA World Rankings, we can only back South Africa to come through with the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.