Liverpool transfer news: Joe Gomez emerges as 'potential' target for top-five Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 27 May 2026 10:32

Aston Villa are allegedly contemplating whether to make an approach for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

With a return to the Champions League having been secured, the West Midlands outfit and manager Unai Emery are currently preparing for the summer transfer window.

Emery will allegedly have an enhanced transfer budget at his disposal, with young and experienced players seemingly on their shortlist.

However, with the threat of breaching the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations remaining, Villa will also need to be shrewd in the transfer market.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa have added Gomez to their list of potential targets.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

How likely are Villa to move for Gomez?

The report suggests that Villa are taking a strong interest in the England international without yet making a final decision on whether to make an offer.

Gomez is said to appeal to Emery because of his versatility, a common trend in the Spaniard's first-team squad.

Meanwhile, the feeling is that the 29-year-old could be available for the right price, a consequence of his contract being due to expire in 2027.

While Gomez has just endured another stop-start campaign, he still managed 16 starts and 17 substitute outings in all competitions.

There is currently no indication whether he will actively push for a transfer away from Anfield during the summer.

© Imago / Buzzi

Right time for Gomez transfer?

Gomez has just completed his 11th season in the colours of Liverpool, now reaching 274 appearances in all competitions.

Although the former Charlton Athletic youngster will not go down as a Liverpool legend, he has proven value for money over the years having cost £3.5m back in 2015.

That all said, Jeremy Jacquet has been signed from Rennes ahead of 2026-27, while the hope is that Giovanni Leoni will fully recover from a serious knee injury to become a regular first-team option.

Theoretically, Gomez could quickly become fifth-choice centre-back under Arne Slot, and instead be viewed as more of a right-back option.

Unless the temptation is there to see out the final 12 months of his contract at Liverpool, now is the right time to find a new challenge.