Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'genuinely interested' in hijacking Liverpool's move for 23y/o attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 26 May 2026 18:49

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking department in the summer transfer window, with genuine interest in Bradley Barcola.

The France international has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents over the past two years, and his stock could rise even further if he enjoys a strong 2026 World Cup campaign next month.

The versatile forward, capable of operating on either flank as well as through the middle, has scored 13 goals and provided five assists across all competitions this season, and could yet add another Champions League title to the Ligue 1 crown he has already won with Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Barcola, as the Reds continue their search for an exciting wide attacker to replace Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal genuinely interested in Bradley Barcola

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

After clinching their first Premier League title since 2004, Arsenal will be determined to consolidate their status at the summit, and Mikel Arteta is expected to continue strengthening the squad.

The Gunners could part ways with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, creating room for a high-calibre winger who would represent an upgrade in attacking quality.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are “genuinely interested” in a deal for Barcola, who could be open to a move elsewhere in pursuit of more regular minutes.

While Luis Enrique has managed Barcola smartly, PSG possess a wealth of elite attacking options, and they may consider a sale if a sufficiently attractive offer arrives.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “There is genuine interest from Arsenal. Arsenal like Barcola. Arsenal are considering adding an important offensive player."

Will Liverpool move for Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport

There is little doubt that Liverpool need to recruit at least two quality wide players this summer, given their lack of genuine pace and creativity in attacking areas.

However, the Reds are monitoring a number of elite attacking prospects across Europe, with Barcola representing just one option among several.

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig remains a major target, while Liverpool also retain interest in Anthony Gordon.

A move for Barcola therefore cannot be ruled out, but if Liverpool decide to prioritise alternative targets, Arsenal could find the door open to make a serious push for the French winger.