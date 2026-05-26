Liverpool transfer news: Reds in 'concrete talks' over £10m wonderkid dubbed 'new Sergio Busquets'

By Lewis Blain | 26 May 2026 08:08 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 08:08

Liverpool’s summer rebuild appears to be stretching well beyond established first‑team additions, with the club also casting a keen eye toward the next generation of talent.

Arne Slot and his recruitment team are expected to be active across multiple areas of the market after a difficult campaign, with attacking reinforcements, midfield upgrades and defensive depth all high on the agenda.

Now, the Reds have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of one of Germany’s most highly rated teenage prospects, Hertha BSC midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, with discussions already underway over a potential deal.

Liverpool in talks to sign Hertha wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn

© Imago / HMB-Media

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are in talks with Eichhorn after emerging as strong contenders to sign the highly-rated teenager from Hertha BSC.

"Liverpool have entered the race very concretely for 16-year-old wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn," he said. "Concrete talks have already taken place."

The young midfielder is expected to leave Hertha this summer despite signing a long-term professional contract, with a release clause reportedly worth €12 million (£10 million).

In the past, Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal have been linked with the German wonderkid.

For Liverpool, this would represent another move in line with a growing strategy of targeting elite young talents before their values explode.

Who is Liverpool target Kennet Eichhorn?

© Imago / Matthias Koch

Eichhorn is widely regarded as one of Germany’s standout young midfield prospects, having risen through Hertha’s academy since joining at U9 level.

The 16‑year‑old captains Germany’s U17s and has quickly built a reputation for blending maturity with high‑level technical quality. Former coach Ante Covic once compared him to a young Kevin‑Prince Boateng, while others inside the club routinely describe him as a "huge talent".

Interestingly, Eichhorn himself has previously named Sergio Busquets, Kevin De Bruyne and Toni Kroos among his footballing role models.

The Busquets comparisons makes particular sense, given that he is a defensive midfielder.

He already displays many of the traits associated with elite deep‑lying controllers, such as composure under pressure, sharp positional awareness and an ability to dictate tempo rather than rely on physical dominance. Combine that with reports describing him as grounded and mature off the pitch, and Liverpool’s interest becomes easy to understand.

At around £10 million, signing a 16‑year‑old naturally carries risk, but modern elite clubs increasingly view these moves as long‑term investments rather than immediate first‑team solutions.

And if Liverpool genuinely believe Eichhorn could develop into one of Germany’s next top midfield orchestrators, that fee may one day look like a bargain.