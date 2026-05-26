Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho return to Bernabeu set to cost Real Madrid double after release clause hike

By Axel Clody | 26 May 2026 07:26

Jose Mourinho is expected to join Real Madrid for next season — but the Portuguese manager will now cost the club significantly more than originally anticipated.

After a season in which Real Madrid failed to win a single trophy, Florentino Perez is seeking a new boss, and his preferred solution is a second spell for the Special One. Despite Mourinho being well past his peak, the 63-year-old retains strong support within the Madrid hierarchy. The Benfica manager is also understood to be keen on making the switch.

Mourinho buyout clause doubles overnight

© Imago / DeFodi Images

According to AS, Mourinho's release clause has risen sharply. Having been available for €7m (£6m) for several weeks, the clause expires on Tuesday 26th May and has now jumped to €15m (£13m) — more than double the previous figure. Benfica are therefore entitled to demand a considerably higher compensation fee for their manager's departure.

Real Madrid's hands are also tied by the ongoing presidential election process. While a Perez victory appears virtually certain, the club must respect the vote of its socios and cannot formally commit to any managerial appointments until the result is officially confirmed.

Real Madrid's costly miscalculation

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Perez may be regretting calling a snap presidential vote in the first place — a move he made to shore up his position amid growing criticism following a disappointing end to the season and the Valverde-Tchouameni training ground altercation that unsettled the dressing room.

According to AS, in addition to the revised €15m (£13m) release clause, Real Madrid will pay the same sum again as Mourinho's first-year salary, bringing the total outlay to €30m (£26m), up from the previously mooted €22m (£19m).

The report does note, however, that Real Madrid could simply open negotiations with Benfica in an attempt to reduce the overall cost. If Mourinho is truly the ideal boss to revive the club, as Perez believes, the argument goes that Benfica may be willing to talk, and that the Special One may not ultimately command the full headline figure.