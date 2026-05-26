Preview: Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 26 May 2026 07:00 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 07:04

Fluminense and Deportivo La Guaira meet on Wednesday at the Maracana Stadium in the final matchday of Group C in the 2026 Copa Libertadores. The Rio side must secure victory at home and hope Bolivar drop points against Independiente Rivadavia to book their place in the round of 16.

The hosts head into the contest with a clear edge, backed by their strong home form and the consistency shown under Luis Zubeldia this season. Deportivo La Guaira still retain a mathematical chance of progressing, though the scenario appears remote, making Fluminense firm favourites in what is also one of the final fixtures for South American clubs before the break for the 2026 World Cup.

Match preview

Fluminense enter the final group-stage matchday sitting third in Group C on five points — level with Bolivar, but with a goal difference two worse (-2 against 0). The situation is pressurised, yet the Tricolor still control the simplest possible combination: win against La Guaira and hope Bolivar do not beat Independiente Rivadavia in the simultaneous fixture.

Should Bolivar defeat the Argentine side, Fluminense would be eliminated. To guard against that outcome regardless, Fluminense would need a heavy victory over the Venezuelans to overhaul Bolivar's goal-difference advantage.

The contrast between their Libertadores and Brasileirao campaigns is striking. While still searching for consistency on the continental stage, Fluminense have put together a solid Serie A campaign and sit third with 30 points from 17 rounds.

Even after a 1-0 defeat to Mirassol last weekend, the club remain inside the top four and arrive at this decisive match in a positive frame of mind.

Beyond the immediate need to win, Fluminense are also keen to avoid an early exit that would pile pressure on the rest of their season. The Libertadores remains one of the club's main priorities in 2026, and reaching the round of 16 is seen internally as vital to maintaining a positive atmosphere ahead of a demanding run of fixtures in both the Brazilian and continental calendars.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Deportivo La Guaira arrive at the Maracana still with a mathematical chance of advancing. The Venezuelan side have three points and must beat Fluminense away from home while also relying on a Bolivar defeat against Independiente Rivadavia. That combination would take them to six points and past the Bolivians in the Group C standings.

In the Liga FUTVE, La Guaira come into the match on the back of a victory over Portuguesa and have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. The side managed by Hector Bidoglio are well-organised defensively — across 24 matches this season they have lost only twice, winning nine and drawing 13.

In the first meeting between the two sides, held in Caracas, La Guaira held Fluminense to a 0-0 draw by deploying compact lines and a disciplined defensive approach.

The strategy worked at the competition's opening stage and illustrated the Venezuelan side's intent to close down space and exploit quick transitions against technically superior opponents.

Even away from home, La Guaira arrive at this decisive matchday aware that a genuine, if narrow, path to qualification still exists. The scenario demands a near-perfect performance at the Maracana, but the Venezuelan club take to the pitch motivated by the chance to turn an inconsistent campaign into a historic qualification from Group C

Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Deportivo La Guaira Copa Libertadores form:

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Deportivo La Guaira form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fluminense are monitoring the fitness of Savarino and Canobbio, both of whom were rested against Mirassol due to the risk of injury following an intense run of fixtures. Despite that, both trained normally on Monday and are available to Luis Zubeldia for the Libertadores decider.

In the treatment room, the Tricolor are without several key players. Alisson is managing a calf injury, Ignacio is recovering from a hand fracture, and Matheus Guescom remains sidelined with ligament damage.

Deportivo La Guaira arrive without significant injury concerns. The only confirmed absentee is midfielder Santiago Arias, a player who had not been a regular starter and had limited involvement under Hector Bidoglio.

Despite their reduced chances of qualification, the Venezuelan club retain a mathematical hope of reaching the round of 16. With that in mind, Bidoglio is expected to balance experience with players who have had fewer minutes this season, aiming to keep the side competitive at the Maracana.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Ignacio, Juan Freytes, Guilherme Arana; Nonato, Hercules, Canobbio, Lucho Acosta; Savarino, John Kennedy. Manager: Luis Zubeldia.

Deportivo La Guaira possible starting lineup:

Varela; Luis Pena, Gianolli, Osio, Gutierrez; Jose Correa, Faya, Sulbaran, Castellanos; Arace, Londono. Manager: Hector Bidoglio.

We say: Fluminense 4-0 Deportivo La Guaira

Fluminense head into the contest at the Maracana Stadium as overwhelming favourites against Deportivo La Guaira. With clear superiority in technical quality and a pressing need to secure victory, the Brazilian side are expected to impose an aggressive, attack-minded approach from the opening whistle.

La Guaira, by contrast, arrive with only a slim mathematical chance of progression and limited expectations surrounding their trip to Rio. Given the clear disparity between the two squads, all signs point towards a comfortable home victory in front of the Fluminense supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.