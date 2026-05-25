Preview: Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 26 May 2026 00:25

Argentina's Racing Club will welcome fellow Copa Sudamericana strugglers Independiente Petrolero of Bolivia to Estadio Presidente Peron on Wednesday, for their final game in group E.

La Academia are managerless and looking for a fresh start, while El Inde are hoping to salvage some pride after a difficult spell.

Match preview

Racing have endured a troubled campaign both continentally and in the Primeira Division, and they come into this clash looking for a clean break from the type of form that has seen them win just one of their last 10 outings across all competitions.

Most recently, La Academia were held to a 2-2 draw by Caracas, a frustrating Copa Sudamericana game that saw Racing's Gabriel Rojas open the scoring with a first-minute own goal, before Irving Gudino equalised for the Venezuelan side after El Primer Grande had got their noses in front.

To make matters worse, dropping points in that contest means that the managerless Argentines can no longer progress beyond the group stage, given that they sit third with just five points - four fewer than second-placed Caracas.

As a result, club president Diego Milito made the decision to sack the manager, informing Gustavo Costas of his dismissal in person on Saturday.

Now, the task falls to the former boss' assistants to prepare the squad for their final group E outing, though having seen their team fail to win any of their last five games on their own turf, the home crowd would be forgiven for doubting their chances of victory.

© Iconsport / Celso Pulpo, Alamy

Meanwhile, Thaigo Leitao's Petrolero are also in poor form heading into Wednesday's clash, and they will be aiming to put their first Copa Sudamericana points on the board at the final opportunity.

Having lost every game during their group E campaign so far, El Inde are unable to qualify for the round of 16 or the playoffs, and are only playing for pride in midweek.

Last Thursday, the Bolivian club were throughly beaten 3-0 by Brazil's Botafogo, leaving Leitao's men with just a single win from their six most recent games - a 3-1 victory against Blooming on May 13.

That success has been the only real positive amidst a lacklustre run featuring three defeats and two draws that goes back almost an entire month, to when Petrolero recorded consecutive 2-1 triumphs against Universitario de Vinto and now-second-placed Bolivar in the Division Profesional.

El Inde will draw hope from the fact that Wednesday's hosts are without a manager as things stand, though supporters will be concerned by the fact that the visitors have only won once on the road across their seven away days in 2026 - their

Racing Club Copa Sudamericana form:

W

L

D

L

D

Racing Club form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

L

D

Independiente Petrolero Copa Sudamericana form:

L

L

L

L

L

Independiente Petrolero form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Nestor J. Beremblum, Alamy Live News

Racing will be without midfielder Alan Forneris on Wednesday, after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

In his absence, the hosts could line up with Bruno Zuculini alongside Matias Zaracho and Matko Miljevic in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, La Academia's are missing right wing-back Ezequiel Cannavo due to a muscle injury, while right winger Valentin Carboni continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury of his own.

That being said, Gaston Martirena should be on hand to start on the right flank, providing support for a strike partnership of Adrian Martinez and Tomas Perez.

As for Pertolero, they have a relatively healthy squad to choose from this week, so expect to see Rodrigo Rivas start up front, while Rudy Cardozo and Gustavo Cristaldo offer aid from out wide.

In defence, Leitao could select a back three of Ronny Montero, Luis Palma and Diego Navarro in front of goalkeeper Jhohan Gutierrez.

Racing Club possible starting lineup:

Tagliamonte; Di Cesare, Sosa, Pardo; Martirena, Zaracho, Zuculini, Miljevic, Rojas; Martinez, Perez

Independiente Petrolero possible starting lineup:

Gutierrez; Eduardo, Navarro, Palma, Montero, Rodriguez; Cardozo, Willie, Rojas, Cristaldo; Rivas

We say: Racing Club 3-1 Independiente Petrolero

Racing have been in dire form in recent months, but they will be expecting to beat the bottom club, even if they are without a permanent manager in the dugout.

Petrolero have lost every game so far in group E, and - barring an upset - they look set to end their Copa Sudamericana campaign with a six-match streak of defeats.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.