Preview: Jamaica vs India - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 25 May 2026 23:45

India travel to the United Kingdom to participate in the fourth edition of the 2026 Unity Cup, beginning their campaign against Jamaica on May 27 at The Valley.

London, home to some of the world’s largest diasporas, provides a fitting stage for the four-nation tournament, which also features Nigeria and Zimbabwe, offering all four sides an opportunity to make a statement after missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Match preview

Jamaica, ranked 71st in the FIFA rankings, came agonisingly close to reaching the 2026 World Cup, only to suffer heartbreak with a 1-0 defeat to DR Congo in the final of the inter-confederation playoffs.

It took an extra-time winner from Axel Tuanzebe to end Jamaica’s World Cup dream, but the Reggae Boyz will now be targeting Unity Cup glory after losing the 2025 edition on penalties.

Despite that disappointment, Rudolph Speid’s side have enjoyed a solid run of results, recording victories over Grenada, Martinique and New Caledonia.

The interim boss took charge in December after replacing former England and Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren, who failed to guide Jamaica to World Cup qualification.

Jamaica have faced India three times previously and remain unbeaten in that fixture, although it has been more than a decade since the two nations last met.

© Imago

India, meanwhile, will be desperate to restore some pride after failing to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, with off-field turbulence only compounding their difficulties.

The Blue Tigers failed to win any of their opening five qualification matches and missed out on the main tournament, leaving the 136th-ranked side needing to punch well above their weight against significantly stronger opposition in London.

Khalid Jamil’s men did at least end that disappointing run on a positive note in March, defeating Hong Kong 2-1 in front of home supporters in Kochi.

Goals from Ryan Williams and Akash Mishra secured the victory, with Williams enjoying a dream debut after finding the net within minutes of his first appearance in Indian colours.

Preparations for the Unity Cup have been far from ideal, however, with India arriving with a depleted squad, as Jamil travels with just 17 players, while goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari is travelling separately and is expected to join the group later this week.

Jamaica International Friendlies form:

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Jamaica form (all competitions):

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India International Friendlies form:

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India form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Jamaica have arrived with a relatively weakened squad, with several established names including Ethan Pinnock, Mason Holgate, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Leon Bailey, Demarai Gray and Michail Antonio all rested and left out of the squad.

However, the Reggae Boyz still possess plenty of quality, with former Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden expected to provide experience and stability in the middle of the park.

India are already without key defender Anwar Ali, but their squad has been further weakened after seven players from Mohun Bagan Super Giant withdrew from the camp.

The Blue Tigers are now attempting to fast-track visas for five replacement players ahead of the Unity Cup, with Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Vikram Partap Singh, Macarton Louis Nickson and Lalremtluanga Fanai identified as potential reinforcements, although they remain in a race against time to secure clearance.

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Grant; Latibeaudiere, Lowe, Laing, Webster; Hayden, Clarke, Hall; Cadamarteri, Merrick, Dixon

India possible starting lineup:

Gurpreet; Jhingan, Bheke, Mishra, Singh, Varghese; Jeakson Singh, Shabong; Williams, Lalrindika, Chhangte

We say: Jamaica 2-0 India

This could prove to be a competitive contest for spells, but Jamaica’s superior quality and greater physical edge should ultimately make the difference, with the Reggae Boyz expected to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.